Fri, Jul 9, 2021

Event | Technology and pandemics: challenges and opportunities

Resilience Technology & Innovation

On Wednesday, July 14, at 12:00 p.m. EDT, the GeoTech Center will air a previously recorded event on this page.

Event description

On April 10, 2020, H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence for the United Arab Emirates, shared his perspectives in an event titled “Technology and pandemics: challenges and opportunities” as part of a live video discussion moderated by Mr. Frederick Kempe, President, and CEO of the Atlantic Council. This one-hour live discussion included the Minister’s insights on how the current pandemic presents both challenges and opportunities for technological responses. The Minister shared his thoughts on which technologies will deliver on their promised outcomes and which technology and data trends will reshape the world as a result of the pandemic.

Featuring

H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama
Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence for the United Arab Emirates

David Bray, PhD
Director, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council

Hosted by

Frederick Kempe
President and CEO
Atlantic Council

