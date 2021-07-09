Event | Technology and pandemics: challenges and opportunities
Event description
On April 10, 2020, H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence for the United Arab Emirates, shared his perspectives in an event titled “Technology and pandemics: challenges and opportunities” as part of a live video discussion moderated by Mr. Frederick Kempe, President, and CEO of the Atlantic Council. This one-hour live discussion included the Minister’s insights on how the current pandemic presents both challenges and opportunities for technological responses. The Minister shared his thoughts on which technologies will deliver on their promised outcomes and which technology and data trends will reshape the world as a result of the pandemic.
Featuring
H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama
Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence for the United Arab Emirates
David Bray, PhD
Director, GeoTech Center
Atlantic Council
Hosted by
Frederick Kempe
President and CEO
Atlantic Council