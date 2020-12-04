Thu, Dec 3, 2020 GeoTech Vlog: Co-commissioners speak on their outlook for the future Event Recap by GeoTech Center Related Experts: David Bray, PhD, Future of Work Inclusive Growth Resilience & Society Technology & Innovation FILE PHOTO: A humanoid robot works side by side with employees in the assembly line at a factory of Glory Ltd., a manufacturer of automatic change dispensers, in Kazo, north of Tokyo, Japan, July 1, 2015. Japanese firms are ramping up spending on robotics and automation, responding at last to premier Shinzo Abe's efforts to stimulate the economy and end two decades of stagnation and deflation. Picture taken July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

This ten-minute long video launches the first episode of the new GeoTech Vlog, which aims to gather expert voices in a short video blog format. The GeoTech Vlog will bring a new episode of interviews every month, with a focus on how data and technologies are changing geopolitics and the way we live. The vlog will also study how societies can use data and technology to strive for a more prosperous and peaceful world.

In this first episode, the GeoTech Center hosts its two Commission Co-Chairs, Theresa Carlson, Vice President of Worldwide Public Sector at Amazon Web Services, and John Goodman, Chief Executive Officer at Accenture Federal Services.

The two co-chairs inaugurate the GeoTech Vlog by describing their work at the head of the GeoTech Commission, as they navigate an era of significant change while leveraging the infinite possibilities offered by technology and data. In this first episode, the two co-chairs respond to the following questions:

What is the GeoTech Commission, and what does it embody for you as co-chair? How do we navigate between the public and private sectors when addressing technology’s opportunities? Why is it important to mobilize leaders and organizations? What will be key to getting this right and creating a path for the future? How has the pandemic affected trends in tech, the future of work, and the future of data?

Speakers

Theresa Carlson

Vice President, Worldwide Public Sector

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

John Goodman

Chief Executive Officer

Accenture Federal Services

Hosted by

Dr. David Bray

Director, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council