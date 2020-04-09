Bob Gourley, Author and Senior Fellow regarding a video discussion between Bob and David Bray, PhD, Director Atlantic Council GeoTech Center



This is Part 2 of a conversation also posted on OODAloop.

Leadership includes being able to crystallize thoughts around how can I make the world better as a result?

On April 08, 2020 — Bob Gourley, Co-Founder of OODAloop and Director David Bray, Atlantic Council GeoTech Center Director participated in a video discussion on how the post-COVID era will reshape societies, economies, and geopolitics.



In this video, Bob and David continue their wide ranging discussion on risks and opportunities in the current business environment. Decision-makers and analysts seeking insights into the future of work, the future of data, the future of trust and health will find Dr. Bray’s experiences, insights and his own continuous learning from a strong network of global thought leaders to be both informative and actionable.



This second of two parts covers: