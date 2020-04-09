Bob Gourley, Author and Senior Fellow regarding a video discussion between Bob and David Bray, PhD, Director Atlantic Council GeoTech Center
This is Part 2 of a conversation also posted on OODAloop.
Leadership includes being able to crystallize thoughts around how can I make the world better as a result?
On April 08, 2020 — Bob Gourley, Co-Founder of OODAloop and Director David Bray, Atlantic Council GeoTech Center Director participated in a video discussion on how the post-COVID era will reshape societies, economies, and geopolitics.
In this video, Bob and David continue their wide ranging discussion on risks and opportunities in the current business environment. Decision-makers and analysts seeking insights into the future of work, the future of data, the future of trust and health will find Dr. Bray’s experiences, insights and his own continuous learning from a strong network of global thought leaders to be both informative and actionable.
This second of two parts covers:
- Questions businesses should be asking about today’s global risk environment and approach to knowing the right information to drive decisions?
- Trends towards the rise of nationalism as well as what pressures are now on NATO because of this crisis? Is COVID-19 an Article 5 event?
- Will the pressures on the EU lead to fundamental changes in the Union? Could members peel off? Will the EU dissolve?
- The impact of the current situation on intelligence and counterintelligence and national security missions as well as disinformation and misinformation
- What globalization got right and wrong, as well as supply chains and dependencies on others
Be Benevolent,
Be Bold, and
Be Brave in our challenging times.
We all can lead. Positive “change agents” — individuals willing to work across sectors and nations to help illuminate better ways through the shared turbulence we are experiencing — are needed now more than ever. We hope you’ll join the good fight against the COVID-19 disruptions alongside us.
More about the GeoTech Center and Commission
