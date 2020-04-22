Home Issues Regions Search Menu
Corina DuBois, Author regarding a video discussion with Dame Wendy Hall, Declan Kiranne, Jay Williams, Daniella Taveau, John Ackerly, and Dr. David Bray on what technologies, investments, and policy actions could help us rebuild from COVID-19 on a global scale.

Rebuilding from COVID-19 requires data-driven decisions, global partnerships, and intentional values baked-in to the tech solutions we employ.

On April 20, 2020 – Dame Wendy Hall, Declan Kiranne, Jay Williams, Daniella Taveau, and John Ackerly shared perspectives on Strategic standards now, so people can return to work soon as part of a live video discussion moderated by Dr. David Bray, Atlantic Council GeoTech Center Director.

This 1-hour live discussion included discussion exploring the strategic standards required to properly identify, authenticate, and certify a workforce ready for work in a post-corona virus workplace. The panelists also discussed:

Be Benevolent,
Be Bold, and
Be Brave in our challenging times. 

We all can lead. Positive “change agents” — individuals willing to work across sectors and nations to help illuminate better ways through the shared turbulence we are experiencing — are needed now more than ever. We hope you’ll join the good fight against the COVID-19 disruptions alongside us.

