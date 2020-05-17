We can more rapidly respond to future waves of COVID-19 and pandemics: Here is how

The biggest threat of biological pathogens is the protracted amount of time needed to characterize the pathogen, develop effective treatments, and perform biological remediation. The 2001 anthrax events, SARS and H1N1 outbreaks, and the current COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrate that these long processes cause worldwide human, social, and economic harm.

The world needs a global Pandemic Prevention Board focused on building an “Immune System for the Planet”, as described in early April by the GeoTech Center by Dr. David Bray and then highlighted in a CNBC article by Atlantic Council CEO Fred Kempe on why tech companies can — and should — build a global quick response system to prevent future pandemics.

Despite the current COVID-19 turbulence, we can get through this together. Here is how:

First, we must recognize faster global governance for pandemic prevention is essential. We need solutions that combine new ways of rapidly collaborating on pandemic preparedness alongside new technologies and advances in data to safeguard against future low probability, high consequence bio-related events. Technologies and capabilities of interest include standoff detection sensors that work with unknown pathogens, autonomous pathogen identification, a vaccine development process that is not defeated by virus mutations, and new methods for affordable, fast, worldwide distribution of pandemic remediations.

Second, we must mobilize a coalition skilled in understanding how new technologies transform how nations and industry sectors can collaborate on important issues — to include more rapidly responding to future waves of COVID-19 and future pandemics. Recent developments make this objective reachable. Data must be collected and shared on a global scale using trusted means, and be accessible by experts and decision-makers without undue restrictions.

Third, we must recognize that new technologies are probably only 20% of the solutions here. Fielding them in a manner that involves novel solutions such as “Data Trusts for Good” and other mechanisms that span sectors and nations while still benefiting individual organizations and communities represents the important other 80% of the necessary work that must be done. When fielding these solutions, governance activities must also been included as well that prepare the public, industry, and nations alike to more rapidly detect, characterize, and respond to subsequent waves of COVID-19 and futures pandemics. Working with governments and local experts, new technologies and data capabilities would be fielded and tested, both as local and global prototypes. The global net result will be a dramatic reduction in the time it takes to characterize, develop treatments for, and remediate new natural and human-produced pathogens.

Ultimately, the world needs an “Immune System for the Planet” that can provide indicators, warnings, and plans to respond faster, better, and in a more global manner that saves lives and increases resilience to a range of bio-related events including pandemics around the world.

This work also will prepare the world for the rise in secondary, adverse, effects from the rapidly expanding field of biotechnologies to include the risk of terrorist or other bad actors who might consider future pathogens as a weapon against societies. Exponential changes in the field create distinct challenges that make representative democracies, republics, and other forms of deliberative government vulnerable to these threats. Societies must utilize technology and data to enable governance at the speed needed to defeat threats associated with pandemics.

Looking toward the future ahead, the only way for open societies to navigate through the current pandemic is by mobilizing both private sector and public sector leaders to work together on the long-term recover. Here at the Atlantic Council GeoTech Center, we seek to embody a similar “learn by doing, adapting, and leading” model with the hope that leaders from all sectors and all nations, regardless of politics, will do the same to benefit people, prosperity, and peace to ensure as a world we turn things around from this current mess that we collectively now confront.

Onwards and upwards together.

Be Benevolent,

Be Bold, and

Be Brave in our challenging times. We all can lead. Positive “change agents” — individuals willing to work across sectors and nations to help illuminate better ways through the shared turbulence we are experiencing — are needed now more than ever. We hope you’ll join the good fight against the COVID-19 disruptions alongside us.