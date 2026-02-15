Six reasons why Trump should choose the military option in Iran

The possibility of a military confrontation between Washington and Tehran is on hold, at least for now, as the two countries have begun talks mediated by Oman. However, a strategic breakthrough from these talks—which according to US President Donald Trump should be resolved in the coming month—remains unlikely without substantial concessions by at least one party on topics previously considered out of the scope of negotiations. Iran maintains that its ballistic missile program and the support it provides its regional proxy network are non-negotiable—precisely the areas where the Trump administration demands drastic concessions.

That means diplomacy could stall or break down completely. So what will Trump, who has been steadily building up military forces in the region, do then?

There are two primary pathways he could take for a military strike. The first is a limited coercive strike—i.e. against Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Basij militia compounds—aimed at fulfilling Trump’s red line about killing protesters and forcing Iran back to negotiations from a weaker position. However, such a strike would probably have a limited effect on the regime’s calculus and would not guarantee a manageable military confrontation, as Iran has stated that it is preparing to carry out retaliatory measures following any strike.

The second option would be a larger campaign aimed at achieving fundamental changes in the current regime’s calculus—such as accepting strict limitations on its ballistic missiles and proxies’ activity—or even bringing about regime change. For this scenario to be successful, the United States will need to present a credible threat to the current regime’s survival. This requires a sustained, well-coordinated military campaign supported by regional allies, forcing the regime to choose between “drinking the chalice of poison” for survival or facing a conflict that threatens its very existence.

The pursuit of regime change carries significant risks, including the potential for internal fragmentation into armed factions or even full-scale civil war. Nevertheless, the benefits of fundamentally changing—or even eliminating—the Islamic Republic could outweigh the risks if the alternative is an emboldened, undeterred Iran.

Here are six strategic reasons why a decisive military campaign is the right move:

Pursuing negotiations at this juncture risks providing the regime with a vital political and economic lifeline at the very moment it is at its most vulnerable. The gap between Washington’s and Tehran’s core positions necessitates the use of force to restore US deterrent credibility and force Iran to make drastic changes or risk the regime’s survival. In the current landscape, a decisive US-led coalition effort aimed at regime change may offer a more sustainable strategic outcome than a protracted diplomatic process that could end with a bad agreement and an emboldened Iran.

Michael Rozenblat is a visiting research fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Middle East programs, from the Israeli security establishment. The views in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of any other entity.

Image: Two uniformed members of the Iranian Basij paramilitary forces hold portraits of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a ceremony marking the 47th anniversary of the victory of Iran's Islamic Revolution at the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in the Behesht-e Zahra cemetery in southern Tehran, Iran, on February 1, 2026, (Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto)