Experts react: What did Biden and Xi’s ‘candid’ meeting accomplish?

They talked, and walked, but did they deliver? On Wednesday, Chinese leader Xi Jinping met US President Joe Biden at an estate outside of San Francisco, during the ongoing Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit. In his opening remarks, Biden said that while the two leaders often disagreed, he appreciated that conversations with Xi were often “candid, straightforward, and useful.” There was certainly a lot to talk about, from the Israel-Hamas conflict and Russia’s war in Ukraine to North Korea’s nuclear arsenal, and from artificial intelligence (AI) risks to a raft of trade disputes. But specific outcomes (at least those shared publicly) were mostly limited to a reopened military-to-military hotline and new coordination to curb fentanyl trafficking from China. So was the four-hour meeting good for US-China relations? Below, Atlantic Council experts get candid about this question and more.

Click to jump to an expert analysis:

Colleen Cottle: Will efforts to stabilize the relationship withstand the next crisis?

Dexter Tiff Roberts: Xi is putting on a friendly face as China’s economy slumps

Hung Tran: This relationship needs more than ‘guardrails’

Kenton Thibaut: How China is shaping the narratives of the meeting—with the Global South in mind

Andrew A. Michta: China’s military buildup will continue to destabilize the region

Joseph Webster: Climate talks were constructive but insufficient

Will efforts to stabilize the relationship withstand the next crisis?

Biden seems to have made the most of his meeting with Xi, which achieved the admittedly low bar for success, at least in the near term. The meeting afforded Xi the optics he desired—including the warm greeting and handshake from Biden when Xi arrived—to nudge him toward more candid discussions. The get-together offered Xi plenty of photos to use for a campaign to try to woo foreign investors back to the Chinese market, a key priority for Xi as he seeks to bolster the Chinese economy. (Following the Biden meeting, Xi dined with American business executives.) The two leaders covered a lot of ground in their private discussion, according to Biden’s recap during his press conference afterward, even if no resolution was reached on some specific US requests such as the release of US citizens being detained in China. Two of the summit’s three primary deliverables were widely expected—fighting the flow of fentanyl and its precursor components and the resumption of high-level military-to-military communications. The third was less anticipated but notable: coordination on AI risks and safety issues. And the overarching message of the summit was clear—that both sides see value in stabilizing the relationship and are committed to maintaining high-level communication even as they continue to vigorously compete.

Nonetheless, the durability of that success will only become apparent in the weeks and months ahead. When Biden and Xi met on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty (G20) summit in Bali a year ago, they struck a similarly optimistic note about the value of stabilizing the relationship and maintaining dialogue, which quickly faded as tensions flared over the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon floating over the United States. The painstaking preparations for this year’s visit and Chinese state media’s recent softening of its tone toward the United States offer a good foundation for maintaining open lines of communication. And the fragile Chinese economy might also serve as a useful check on any escalatory impulses from Beijing that could further repel foreign investors. However, when the next unexpected bump in the relationship inevitably comes—the next surveillance balloon or cyber incident, or perhaps an even nearer miss between Chinese and US forces in the South China Sea—will the two leaders really be able to pick up the phone and talk it out? Time will tell.

—Colleen Cottle is the deputy director of the Atlantic Council’s Global China Hub. She previously spent over a dozen years at the Central Intelligence Agency serving in a variety of analytic and managerial roles covering East and South Asia.

Xi is putting on a friendly face as China’s economy slumps

“The global economy is recovering, but its momentum remains sluggish,” Xi said just before his meeting with Biden at the ongoing APEC Summit. The reality: The weak economy that Xi is really worried about is China’s. Indeed, the fact that Xi met at all with Biden, and the degree to which he has offered concessions (the fentanyl deal and resumption of military-to-military exchanges, to cite two examples), has everything to do with the protracted slump now ongoing in China’s economy.

A wake-up call signaling just how bad things have gotten was the shocking announcement earlier this month, that foreign direct investment fell in China in the third quarter, the first time in a quarter century that companies have pulled money out of the country. As things turn south for its own private firms (whose confidence has fallen to its lowest since 1978, according to one well-placed Chinese financier), Xi knows China needs multinationals to keep investing and creating jobs (particularly important for Chinese youth, more than 20 percent of whom in urban areas were unemployed, according to the last-released figures). And for now, that’s not happening as businesses from around the world, including American ones, have turned sour on the Chinese market.

Xi’s worries about the parlous state of the Chinese economy are also behind his decision to join a banquet in his honor with corporate chieftains, including Apple’s Tim Cook, BlackRock’s Larry Fink, and Visa’s Ryan McInerney, shortly after his meeting with Biden on Wednesday night. So even as Xi doesn’t seem to be getting much in return—the Trump-era tariffs aren’t going away, and the growing curbs on China’s access to advanced technology, including semiconductors, aren’t being reversed—he’s putting on a friendly face for his first visit to the United States in over six years.

—Dexter Tiff Roberts is a nonresident senior fellow with the Atlantic Council’s Indo-Pacific Security Initiative in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security and Global China Hub.

This relationship needs more than ‘guardrails’

Despite low expectations, the Biden-Xi summit has produced some useful results—including resuming direct military-to-military contacts, agreements to discuss potential risks of AI, and cooperation on climate change and on curbing the flow of fentanyl feeding the US opioid crisis. These outcomes can help keep US-China tensions from getting out of control—something useful for both leaders in the year ahead. Biden can focus on his increasingly challenging reelection campaign, and Xi can devote his attention to reviving China’s sputtering economy.

Nevertheless there is a risk of miscommunication, setting the stage for disappointment. By emphasizing the need for “guardrails” to keep relations from veering into conflict (a sensible idea in itself), the United States could risk sending the wrong message, that the current situation can be tolerable if it does not escalate further. US allies in the Asia-Pacific directly exposed to China’s threats over maritime and border disputes may not find such a message reassuring: It’s China that unilaterally wants to alter the status quo by threats of force and that needs to change its behaviors. Beijing also wants change, namely for the United States to end its high-tech containment of China, so that it can continue to develop and change the current international political and economic system in its favor.

—Hung Q. Tran is a nonresident senior fellow with the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center.

How China is shaping the narratives of the meeting—with the Global South in mind

In the lead-up to the meeting between Xi and Biden in San Francisco, Chinese state media has depicted the meeting as a triumph of “Xiplomacy” and Xi’s leadership. English-language coverage of the event in Chinese state media focused on Xi’s warm reception in San Francisco and outlined the benefits of positive relations for both sides. Chinese-language coverage highlighted Xi’s forward-leaning role in seeking to stabilize relations and also heavily emphasized the high turnout of overseas Chinese people and the diaspora community at the event, seeking to depict to a domestic audience the global support for Xi. Additional commentaries in state-owned outlets all over the world have emphasized China’s activities through APEC as contributing “Chinese solutions” to building “a community of shared future for mankind” and to bringing prosperity and development to the region—messages that resonate especially in the Global South. The coverage is meant to depict both to the global and domestic audiences that China—and more especially Xi—is the party that is seeking to stabilize the US-China relationship for the good of the world and that China is a responsible global leader. These messages are also designed to set up China’s response should the outcome of the meeting and of the summit itself not yield fruit.

The main message will be that China put aside tensions to try and work with the United States for the global good, but that the United States was willing to sacrifice the benefits to the rest of the world that would come from a stabilized US-China relationship in the service of its own interests. This messaging taps into existing worries in regional blocs like the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, where the debate on how to manage rising tensions between the United States and China has become an area of increasing concern. Hopefully, the two sides can reach some sort of détente in this downward spiral, but the United States should be aware of the messages that China may use following the outcomes of the meetings—domestically and across the world—should things go south.

—Kenton Thibaut is the resident China fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab.

China’s military buildup will continue to destabilize the region

While issues concerning the ever more difficult economic relations between the United States and China drive the summit headlines, China’s military buildup is the biggest elephant in the room. Beijing has been relentlessly expanding its military capabilities across domains, with the People Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, though inferior to the US Navy when it comes to capabilities, already numerically bigger than the United States’. The PLA is expanding at scale, with China aggressively pursuing cutting-edge military and dual-use technologies to reduce the qualitative gap with the US military. This rapid shift in relative military capabilities continues to destabilize the region, and China’s close alliance with Russia raises the risk of Beijing gaining access to some of Russia’s advanced military technology.

—Andrew A. Michta is director of the Scowcroft Strategy Initiative and senior fellow at the Atlantic Council.

Climate talks were constructive but insufficient

The climate provisions that came out of the latest summit between top climate officials from the United States and China—and released in a statement one day ahead of the Biden-Xi meeting—were constructive and welcome, but insufficient. The United States and China agreed to step up cooperation on the reduction of methane, a particularly dangerous greenhouse gas, and each committed to advance at least five large-scale cooperative carbon capture and underground storage projects by 2030.

Still, the statement leaves much to be desired. Both sides agreed to “pursue efforts to triple renewable energy capacity globally by 2030.” The focus on capacity is misplaced. The world needs actual generation of renewable electricity to displace fossil fuels, especially coal, not just capacity. Moreover, the misplaced emphasis on capacity—rather than generation—is a subtle concession to Beijing’s environmentally inefficient deployment of renewables.

Finally, the statement only contains a passing mention of the world’s most vital commodity: water. China is likely staring down an increasingly water-stressed future—potentially even a looming water crisis—that could force Chinese policymakers to make difficult trade-offs between food, energy, and water.

Despite the statement’s shortfalls, it’s highly constructive that the two sides are talking about the climate again. A single meeting can’t fix all the world’s climate problems, but hopefully it can begin to foster a common understanding of the immense climate challenges confronting humanity.

After all, 千里之行，始于足. A thousand-mile journey begins with a single step.

—Joseph Webster is a senior fellow at the Global Energy Center and editor of the China-Russia Report.

Further reading

Related Experts: Andrew A. Michta, Kenton Thibaut, Hung Tran, Dexter Tiff Roberts, Colleen Cottle, and Joseph Webster