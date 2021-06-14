Home Issues Regions Search Menu
Mon, Jun 14, 2021

MARKUP: Our experts annotate the G7 communiqué

New Atlanticist by Julia Friedlander, Ash Jain, Benjamin Haddad, Josh Lipsky

Economy & Business France Germany International Organizations Italy Japan Politics & Diplomacy United Kingdom United States and Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Council President Charles Michel, U.S. President Joe Biden, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Angela Merkel pose for a group photo at the G7 summit, in Carbis Bay, Britain, on June 11, 2021. Photo by Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS.

Following three days by the English seaside, the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations released a communiqué covering their shared agenda—from the contest between democracies and autocracies to dealings with China, economic cooperation, and global COVID-19 vaccine distribution. But how can you dig through 14,000 words of diplomat-speak to find what these world leaders are really saying? Leave that to the Atlantic Council’s experts, who went through the document and dropped in their insights.

Below is the communiqué, displayed with annotations from our experts. Click on the underlined text to view their thoughts and takeaways.

Your ace annotators for this edition of “MARKUP” are: