The expert conversation: What’s Trump’s endgame in Venezuela?

The president has said that his top goal is stopping the flow of illicit drugs into the United States. And in the Caribbean, Trinidad and Tobago in particular has been quite supportive of the strikes on the alleged drug-carrying vessels.

I think it’s also a signal to other countries in the region and around the world of how serious this administration is on security and stopping the flow of drugs. There have been other countries in the hemisphere where the administration has been putting pressure to do more to stop the flow of drugs into the United States, such as Colombia with the sanctioning of President Gustavo Petro and the decertification of Colombia as cooperating with the United States on drug-control strategy.

At the same time, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been very clear on this from his days as a senator. The secretary wants to see the dictator Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela out of power. Given [Rubio’s] Cuban ancestry, it’s very personal to him as well—the rise of dictators and what that means for the people and the erosion of civil liberties that we’ve seen across Venezuela hits home for Rubio. As the president mentioned on 60 Minutes, he does want to see Maduro go. He does see his days as numbered. The question is, to what extent will the United States go to actually advance the removal of Maduro?

I do expect there to be limited strikes at some point on Venezuelan territory, linked to the illicit drug trade.

At the same time, Maduro is seen across the region as a cancer. The erosion of the Venezuelan economy, the erosion of civil rights, the erosion of political freedoms—that has led to the largest mass-migration crisis that this hemisphere has seen. And the implications of that are not just migrants coming to the US southern border. There are migrants coming to parts of the region that have never seen such numbers of migrants—Chile, for example.

Lastly, there are a number of indications that the Western Hemisphere will figure more prominently in [the Trump administration’s forthcoming] National Defense Strategy (NDS) than in previous defense strategies. And security and stability in our hemisphere requires Nicolás Maduro not being in the Miraflores Palace in Venezuela; he creates instability across the broader region.