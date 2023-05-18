A conversation on the transformational potential of decentralized and distributed technologies for Pakistan

The world is on the cusp of a seismic technological shift. In the coming years, decentralized technologies and artificial intelligence are going to disrupt the status quo and create new models of development and growth. The opportunity for emerging markets is immense, and these technologies can enable countries like Pakistan to leapfrog ahead.
In this Pakistan Initiative conversation, Uzair Younus talks to Amir Husain, founder and chief executive officer of SparkCognition, about current and emerging trends, what countries like Pakistan can do to take advantage of these seismic shifts, and how individuals can better prepare themselves for the future.
Watch the full interview below:
The South Asia Center serves as the Atlantic Council’s focal point for work on the region as well as relations between these countries, neighboring regions, Europe, and the United States.
