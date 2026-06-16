Russia escalates war on Ukrainian heritage and national identity

Russia bombed one of the most sacred religious sites in Ukraine early on June 15, marking the latest escalation in a Kremlin campaign to target the symbols of Ukrainian heritage and national identity.

The drone strike on the historic Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, a UNESCO world heritage site that dates back to the eleventh century, sparked a blaze and caused significant structural damage to the monastery complex’s Dormition Cathedral. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack as “one of Russia’s most serious crimes against Christian culture to date.”

Footage of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra in flames stunned Ukrainians and provoked a strong international reaction, with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer branding the attack “deplorable.” French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said it was “the equivalent, for us French, of bombing Notre Dame” in Paris. Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs called the bombing “a barbaric act that shows total disregard for religion, history, and culture.”

Russia has consistently attacked and endangered religious spaces across Ukraine. The Dormition Cathedral of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra is not located close to any military targets, while Moscow is certainly aware of the Cathedral’s importance to Ukrainian heritage and Orthodox Christianity.

Since the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, more than six hundred churches have been damaged or destroyed across Ukraine. The Kremlin has also sought to suppress all forms of Christianity other than the Russian Orthodox Church in areas under Russian occupation, with dozens of religious leaders killed or subjected to human rights abuses including torture.

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The Kyiv Pechersk Lavra was not the only heritage site to sustain damage during Russia’s latest large-scale bombardment of the Ukrainian capital. The nearby Mystetskyi Arsenal, which hosts many of Ukraine’s most prominent cultural events, was also hit, while a Russian missile strike on the city’s Dovzhenko Film Studios caused widespread destruction, including the loss of a costume collection featuring around one hundred thousand items.

A string of similar attacks have taken place across the country in recent days, fueling concerns that the Kremlin is stepping up efforts to target Ukraine’s national heritage. On June 14, a Russian drone strike on the Kharkiv Art Museum reportedly damaged more than a thousand exhibits. The following day, a Russian missile attack caused extensive damage to the Organ and Chamber Music Hall in Dnipro. Another recent bombardment almost completely destroyed the National Chornobyl Museum in Kyiv.

The recent surge in Russian attacks on cultural heritage sites comes at a time when Putin’s army is increasingly struggling to advance on the battlefield, and as Ukraine’s ability to bomb targets deep inside Russia continues to grow. This has led many commentators to interpret these Russian airstrikes as a sign of Putin’s “desperation” as he struggles to break Ukrainian morale.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russian forces have targeted hundreds of heritage sites across Ukraine including churches, museums, libraries, and monuments. Between February 2022 and June 2026, UNESCO monitors verified damage to 536 cultural sites, while Ukrainian officials place the overall total at more than three times that figure.

In areas of Ukraine that are currently under Kremlin control, Russia has gone far further than the destruction of heritage sites. Since 2022, the Russian occupation authorities have instigated policies designed to remove all traces of Ukrainian statehood, language, culture, and history from public life. Anyone who resists faces the prospect of deportation or risks being detained and disappearing into a vast network of Russian prisons.

Perhaps the most notorious aspect of this drive to extinguish Ukrainian identity is the mass abduction of Ukrainian children. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia is accused of abducting tens of thousands of Ukrainian children, who are then subjected to indoctrination to deprive them of their Ukrainian heritage and impose a new Russian identity. In 2023, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for his alleged role in these mass abductions, which many believe may qualify as an act of genocide according to the 1948 United Nations Genocide Convention.

Monday’s shocking strike on the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra is a reminder that Putin is not fighting for land in Ukraine and has little interest in limited territorial gains. He is pursuing a far more ambitious imperial agenda that includes ending Ukrainian independence and extinguishing Ukrainian identity altogether.

Most Ukrainians understand perfectly well that attacks on heritage spaces are not collateral damage but rather a key component of Russian strategy. Western leaders must take this chilling reality into account as they look for pathways to peace. Russia’s escalating war on Ukrainian heritage and national identity makes a mockery of current efforts to broker a compromise settlement. Instead, the pressure on Putin should be increased until he is obliged to acknowledge the inevitability of coexisting with a free and independent Ukraine.

Mercedes Sapuppo is a fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center.

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The views expressed in UkraineAlert are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Atlantic Council, its staff, or its supporters.

The Eurasia Center’s mission is to enhance transatlantic cooperation in promoting stability, democratic values, and prosperity in Eurasia, from Eastern Europe and Turkey in the West to the Caucasus, Russia, and Central Asia in the East. Learn more

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Image: Firefighters work at a site of the Dormition Cathedral of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery, which burns after it was hit during Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine. June 15, 2026. (Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tetyana Berezhna via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS)