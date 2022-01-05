Three years since the interim government came to be, Venezuela’s political crisis remains unresolved. Opposition forces continue to face deep challenges – both internal and external – to restore democratic institutions. The Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center at the Atlantic Council created an infographic that looks back at the interim government’s trajectory since 2019 and offers key opportunities to watch in 2022 and beyond.

Venezuela’s interim government: 2019-2021

Looking back on the past three years of Venezuela’s interim government.

Opportunities in 2022 and beyond

Challenges and opportunities for the interim government in 2022, as well as updated data on Venezuela’s humanitarian and economic crisis.

Note: If you are downloading the infographic on a handheld device, please rotate your screen horizontally for an optimal view. Screen zooming is encouraged as you scroll through the text and figures.