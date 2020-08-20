DFRLabCoffeeBreak with Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism, Aisha Abdool Karim

On this #DFRLabCoffeeBreak, Aisha Abdool Karim, journalist at the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism joins DFRLab Research Assistant Tessa Knight. The two discuss South Africa’s reaction to and plan for dealing with COVID-19 as well as disinformation that can lead average South Africans astray.

South Africa has a history of dealing with pandemics and creating strong social movements around community health. However, a wave of disinformation has hit, fueled by both greed and a desire to end suffering caused by COVID-19. This has left many South Africans vulnerable and made proper treatment for more than just the coronavirus much more difficult.

The #DFRLabCoffeeBreak is a video series meant to discuss how disinformation and digital change affect industries, policy making, and society with a community of experts, academics, and leaders from around the world.