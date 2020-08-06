DFRLabCoffeeBreak with Bellingcat Lead Investigator Christo Grozev

Christo Grozev is Lead Russia investigator for Bellingcat focusing on security threats, extraterritorial clandestine operations, and the weaponization of information. He and Senior Fellow Jakub Kalensý discuss the incredible conspiracy and propaganda surrounding the downing of flight MH 17 over Ukraine in 2014 and its ongoing trial.

