IN THIS EPISODE

What is the future of EU enlargement?

Gerald Knaus, chairman of the European Stability Initiative, talks to host Ilva Tare about the two-stage EU accession process that would allow Western Balkan countries to first join the European Union’s single market. This process will give time to European leaders to reform the Union in a way that would allow for a more realistic accession process.

ABOUT THE #BALKANSDEBRIEF

#BalkansDebrief is an online talk show hosted by journalist Ilva Tare and presented by the Atlantic Council's Europe Center

MEET THE #BALKANSDEBRIEF HOST