Episode 3: “The Geopolitical Arctic – a Nordic perspective”

“If China starts pushing for a more open, international alternative to the Arctic Council and governance led by Arctic states,” Dr. Sørensen argues, a vacuum could be opened for “China and other non-Arctic states to argue that other governance mechanisms are needed in the Arctic.”

As the Arctic gains greater global attention, the Nordic states have a strong interest in maintaining the norms and international governance that have contributed to the region’s low-tensions and spirit of cooperation.

Image: Bildnummer: 58613567 Datum: 21.10.2011 Copyright: imago/blickwinkel Schlauchbootfahrt zwischen Eisbergen im Wedellmeer, Antarktis rubber raft trip among icebergs in the Weddell Sea, Antarctica BLWS317512 xsp x0x 2012 quer Natur Reise Tourismus Zodiac Schlauchboot Eisberg Eisberge Weddellmeer Eis Landschaft Antarctic Sound Antarktis Polarregion Suedpolarmeer Querformat antarktisch Polargebiet Polargebiete Meer Meere Ozean Ozeane See Atlantischer Ozean Atlantik Suedlicher Ozean Sued-Polarmeer Suedpolar-Meer Weddell-Meer Landschaften Gewaesser Suedliches Eismeer Antarktischer Ozean Antarktik Seitenansicht von der Seite seitlich Eisschelf Eisschelfe Schelfeis Tafeleisberg Tafeleisberge Kaelte kalt kalte kaltes kalter Frost frostig frostige frostiges frostiger eisig eisige eisiges eisiger vereist vereiste vereister vereistes blauer Himmel blau wolkenlos wolkenloser Himmel Panorama Panoramen Panoramablick Aussicht Ausblick Weitsicht Weitblick Weite Berg Berge Gebirge Gebirgsmassiv Gebirgsmassive Bergmassiv Bergmassive Gebirgszug Gebirgszuege Bergkette Bergketten schneebedeckt schneebedeckte schneebedecktes schneebedeckter aufragen aufragend emporragen emporragend Boot Boote Schlauchboote Schlauchboot fahren aussen Himmel Tourist Touristen Urlauber Touristin Touristinnen Urlauberin touristisch sea seas ocean oceans Atlantic Ocean Atlantic Southern Ocean Weddell Sea horizontal format Antarctica antarctic journey journeys travel travels trip trips voyage voyages travelling cruise cruises ship ships cruiser cruisers cruise liner cruise liners cruise ship cruise ships landscape landscapes waters iceberg icebergs Southern Sea Great Southern Ocean Antarctic Ocean South Polar Ocean side view lateral ice shelf ice shelves arctic atmosphere beautiful blue broken cliff coast cold cool drifting endless floe frozen glacial glacier ice iceshelf light mountain mystic outdoor pack peninsula polar scenery shelf sky snow south pole steep table wall water white winter coldness frosty icy