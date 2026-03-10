Economy & Business Russia Podcast Print this page What’s the state of Russia’s economy? By the GeoEconomics Center

It’s been four years since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine and the G7 responded with an unprecedented level of coordinated economic statecraft measures. Where is Russia’s economy now?

Josh Lipsky and Jessie Yin are joined in this episode by director Kim Donovan and associate director Maia Nikoladze of the Atlantic Council’s Economic Statecraft Initiative to tackle the energy dimension of Russia’s wartime economy. From sanctions to shadow fleets, we discuss evasion tactics and how Russia could benefit from an extended conflict in the Middle East that boosts oil prices.



Note: This episode was recorded on March 3, 2026.

About the podcast

Guide to the Global Economy is your go-to podcast for navigating the increasingly busy intersection of global economics, finance, national security, and geopolitics. Through interviews with leading experts and behind-the-scenes insights from the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center, we break down the storylines that matter most for the global economy—from major news everyone’s talking about to developments few have noticed. These days, if you don’t get economics, you don’t get Washington. From tariffs to crypto to sanctions and beyond, our team is here to guide you. Watch and listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Explore the program

At the intersection of economics, finance, and foreign policy, the GeoEconomics Center is a translation hub with the goal of helping shape a better global economic future. Learn more

