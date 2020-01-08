Operator: Welcome to the Atlantic Council Members and Press Call. Please be aware that each of your lines is now in listen only mode. We will open the lines for questions following the speakers opening remarks. Please press star, followed by the number one on your telephone to ask a question.

Questions will be taken in the order in which they are received. Please be sure to introduce yourself when asking a question. I will now turn the call over to The Atlantic Council, who will introduce the call and begin our discussion. Mr. Herr, please go ahead.

Trey Herr: Thank you and welcome everybody. Thanks for joining us on the call this morning. We have a couple of great speakers here to join us to talk about what’s been going on here in the Gulf over the last couple of days. I’m going to introduce them quickly and give them each a chance to offer some thoughts and we’ll have a short discussion and we’ll welcome your question.

Starting off, we have Kirsten Fontenrose, Director of the Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative here at the Atlantic Council and former Senior Director for Public Affairs at the National Security Council; Joseph Slowick who is Principal Adversary at Dragos; JD Work, Bren Chair for Cyber Conflict and Security at Marine Corps University; and James Shires, Assistant Professor for The Institute of Securing Global Affairs at Leiden and a Research Fellow with the Harvard Kennedy School. James if could lead us off.

James Shires: Sure. So I’ll give a quick couple of minutes on the regional balance relating to the Soleimani strike and it’s potential implications for cyber responses and cyber security in the region. The first point to make even though it’s not in the region balance is the pace of tit for tat US and Iran, cyber operations has quicken massively in the last year in conjunction with the conventional operations from June to September and including regional partners in Saudi Arabia.

Some most recently report of cyber attacks in Iran in December, targeting affirmative, so the government and other targets there are not attributed but make the likelihood that Iran will see any offensified action by itself as a proportion or in relation to this Brodney escalation much more likely. On the gulf situation, this is a very delicate regional balance, several of the smaller Gulf states have cyber capabilities and are also worried about the potential use of cyber– capabilities against them from Iran.

This is why you see a slightly contradictory messages coming out in for example Saudi Arabia off to US act so Pompeii claimed that their Middle East allies Saudi Arabia and Israel were much more aligned supporting the Soleimani operation as opposed to European allies, this is not quite as mixed in the Saudi press. So for example, which is Government sponsored. So [Inaudible] has indicated both of the cool for calm and sort of a talking between them hunting Soleimani and all regional act this to try and diffuse the situation.

To Soleimani strike also plays into intra golf competition, so for example the long running risk between Qatar and the other Gulf states looks like it might be healing, it looks like the Iranian threat might bring that together, but you still see some differences. So in the UAE for example, they’ve been– the President’s been very clear that any Iranian threats are aimed at the countries that were involved in the Soleimani strike, this is a veiled reference to the use of a Qatar base or reported use of Qatar base for the strike itself.

And finally, you see disinformation operations beginning to start in the Gulf itself, which is rife with some social media disinformation and improvements operations as well as Iranian disinformation in the US itself. We’ve recently seen for example claims that Kuwait would be withdrawing all US troops from bases in Kuwait, this is claimed to be actually to a hack and insertion of fake news into the court news agency.

So whoever that was maybe, that’s the truth attributed to independent hackers or Iran itself. And we start seeing the Soleimani strike affecting the landscape of disinformation in the Gulf as well as a potential for more intrusive cyber-attacks.

Trey Herr: Fantastic James, thank you for that. JD can you talk to us a little bit about what the power strategic dynamic looks like for Iran as a state that had a fairly mature often to cyber security program, what their overall North [Inaudible] looks like here as a result of the last day.

JD Work: Sure. I’m sorry you said JD.

Trey Herr: Yes.

JD Work: Excellent. The events for the past few days are definitely giving us some interesting insight into ROJC’s operational programs and leadership intentions. The initial response suggested the core message of the strike against Soleimani was under certain receiving to run. US has indicated it will hold the regime accountable for the actions to it’s proxies. And it appears that trauma’s chosen to directly act in term, and acknowledge that action.

This however removes their earlier events just not ability. However impossible that’s not an ability may extend. This response to missile engagement suggests a lack of confidence by the regime and the utility of a defense opera, the cyber operations. At least, so far as these were soft who have a pump to effects on regional targets in short time.

This is consistent with how nature cyberspace of work– domain this isn’t a tool that is traditionally well suited to immediate reactionary events, but it’s also part of the ongoing struggle over regime to sustain its capability under current pressures including it was been publicly reported to US government and then cyber actions against the regime over the last Summer.

The Iranian regions logic appears to mere it’s actions in the strikes against the Saudi Arabian oil infrastructure September 2019. It’s likely that Trump top ins in the cyber and so it was degraded in part by multiple disclosures or keen prison set infrastructure in the Spring or early Summer, including public attribution of activity known come around those various industry terms– 34 oil rates .

This was followed by real public reporting from the US and UK government’s describing compromise of other Iranian operational infrastructure by an attributed Russian origin intrusion set, which stole tooling in like their victim assets from the Iranians, probably due to a third of the Iranian self-secured command control that activity. It’s also probably ongoing intrusions by the Iranians against commercial shipping firms in business in the Gulf region, also support for destruction during Summer.

The grating on espionage activity that was likely uses for planning percent for targeting of vessels trying some region. The details of these operations are very unclear, if the Iranian’s have been deeply not forthcoming in reaction to these events, not for obvious reasons.

This place is the out regimes offense to cyber operations elements integrate to a question. And these recordings indicated many of the regimes capabilities of providing the contract elements and that there is a substantial degree of competition between the shops. The regimes has made major investments in these contracts is following the [GIPCO] agreement and they have to show results for those investments. This has been quite frankly mix record to date.

To some extent the pressure is now mitigating the short term as they are passed on incline credit for earlier cyber espionage against global defense note. Aero space target said in the order in the assessment of the US national counterintelligence and security center has led you advances in the country’s list of missile programs, but those all successes mean there are expectations of current and future deliverables that must be made good.

So one’s would anticipate these operators to double down on in terms to supporting accesses against oil, energy, transportation, water and telecom sector targets. Industry boarding’s is were provided extensive indications of [IRG’s] got aspirations towards requiring options, deliver effects against critical infrastructure through those accesses. I’ll let my colleague discuss those a little bit more. Those efforts have been generally immature today, but the question remains at what level of maturity is it good enough to achieve results against Westfall and the targets in the region.

This also likely means that in the internal competition between services within Iran, the ministry of intelligence and the security of cyber operations programs may rise to a greater internal problems. Industry recording suggests the regime has pursued joint operations in recent years, but there’s always been a great competitive tension, and the new cyber mission is still to some extent up in the air. The [Inaudible] and may pursue further operations interior as a means of demonstrating shorter term wins that signal from arms reach.

We may anticipate this to include support to connect targeting of military officers, contractors or key diplomatic figures to compromise alert communications travel and watering the other electronic information on their movements or activities. We also anticipate further future actions focused on creating additional wedges between US and allies in the region, projectile also in Europe to drive further push back on the US sanctions campaign, which is the regimes key objective here.

We may see further activity from proxy services who have received training by we passed on only as elements who are further under pressure to demonstrate value to the regime in this time of pressure, this time of crisis. Tom given us, they include operation by Lebanese rebel or Houthi elements and others. Houthi’s are generally much less mature operational programs, they offer noisy and less substantial prospect for media impact.

Ultimately the role of proxies also depends heavily on the extent to which Tehran continues to believe the US promise to hold them accountable for the actions of their proxies or further attempts to impossible drivability. If they continue to believe this, we may see more direct escalation then interactions to the proxies.

Trey Herr: Thank you for that JD and actually sets us up well. Joe, The experience next year, you’re directly involved hand on cable with these issues. Can you talk to us a little bit about how you characterize the maturity of different Iranian cyber programs and the extent to which you can talk about targeting, how that targeting is changed over time? How that might inform this larger strategic dynamic.

Joe Slowick: Sure. So you know first off it’s really important that I think JD hit this and several of his comments both in terms of different somewhat rival government or semi government depending on how you want to look at the IRGC entities as well as proxies in other entities, is that saying Iranian linked cyber is not necessarily a monolithic entity, but there’s lots of different groups that have their own little distinctions in terms of operations targeting maturity et cetera.

Having said that though, it’s been a popular talking point for a couple of years to sort of dismiss Iranian linked or Iranian assist operations as being somewhat less mature or less sophisticated than Russia, US, China, et cetra you know and using pejorative terms like trash sticks or you know amateurs or something along those lines and I think that really does a disservice to what we’ve seen is a very devout persistent development and dedication on the part of these various linked identities to experiment refine tactics overtime.

And then quite frankly to just continue to use what works, because one important distinction to hold in mind for this field is that, it isn’t someone’s computer science or ethical hacking course, you don’t get bonus points for having the most sophisticated or complex piece of code used to attack, you get points based on results. And if you can use variants of the same viper from 2012 the Shimun Viper does still have material effects on target of interest, that’s not just the wind, it’s a pretty big win actually because you’ve successfully managed to reuse resources for many many years.

Now going into specific capabilities, what we’ve seen over the last year is that there’s been a continued emphasis on the IT based Viper methodology in terms of delivering some sort of concrete effect, just within the past thirteen months or so we had Shimun 3 and late 2018 moving on to a couple of not terribly well covered viper event in the Summer of 2019 and then the recently identify the very end of 2019 before the Soleimani event took place.

A zero clear of family of wiper identified by IBM X force in a few months ago, that was involved in an event on 29 or 30 December of 2019, the date depending upon what time zone you have to be sitting in.

So we’ve seen a persistent use of these sort of effects on IT networks with pretty decent affect. What’s been interesting with how these effects have been rolled out, just that while, there’s still the continued interest in state owned or state linked oil and gas interests is that we’ve also seen going back to the Shimun 3 instance, a willingness on the part of these adversaries both within the oil and gas sector as well as within linked sectors like maritime, shipping et cetera of going up the supply chain, so to speak to incorporate entities like European or other non Gulf region based contractors, service providers and other entities that enable operations to take place within the region.

And that was interesting as it seems to indicate an acceleration or at least a greater admission on the part of adversaries to start inflicting pain potentially outside the region, perhaps in line with the withdrawal from the GCPLA and indicating an increased willingness to start acting outside the region or show others the cost of doing business within Saudi, Kuwait, UAE, etcetera would be greater. Well what’s interesting about all this though is that much of the discussion over the last couple of days is then about Iranian or Iranian linked direct threat to critical infrastructure and in that things get a little bit more interesting.

Looking at some leaks or alleged leaks of Iranian tools, techniques and planning that took place over the Summer of 2019 covering entities like oil rig, water, among others, is that there were indications that Iran had embarked upon a domestic development program for industrial control specific capabilities almost as an answer that stucks that, but it seems that the cost and success of that development work was less then desired, it appears that work ceased.

And therefore on that level, you could say that well Iran likely doesn’t possess or if they do, they’re keeping it very quiet. Some sort of cyber physical, direct industrial control system, influencing capability, but the same sort of IT based wipers that they’ve been very successful in deploying multiple times over the years, can easily be transported into control system, more critical infrastructure environments to cause maybe not direct physical impacts, but certainly loss of you and loss of control conditions that can have very significant impact on the relevant entities.

And you only need to look at some of the you know not terribly sophisticated ransomware events that have significantly harmed entities such as North T Rowe and other manufacturers in the automotive sector over the last year or going back a few years to now [PETJO] which was essentially in IT wiper that none the less had significant impacts on control system technology networks, once that now or was able to enter into the relevant portions of those networks to have an effect.

So the most worrying sort of playbook at least in my professional opinion based upon publicly available information and what we understand about the threat so far is you know the most likely thing to worry about is a intrusion into sensitive networks that then is followed up by the deployment of some variant of the IT centric windows based wiper malware, variance that have been used by these entities over the past almost decade to this point, which could result in significant repercussions.

Certainly once you start doing that and getting beyond you know kicking Saudi Arabia or Kuwait or UAE repeatedly has been the case for several years in doing so, say in the United States directly. The repercussions to that might be a little bit different than what we’ve seen to date and that’s a little bit outside of my area of expertise, but I’d like to think that the entities on the other side of the keyboard are certainly thinking of what the potential response might be since as our departed defense secretary general Mattis used to say, the adversary and the adversary or the entity in this case for them being the United States and others doesn’t in fact get a vote.

So how old that calculus works out would be interesting, but nonetheless there’s certainly lots of development going on, certainly things to be concerned about, but you know seeing something along the lines of a subsequent variant or something along the lines of the twenty fifteen and twenty sixteen Ukraine events, I don’t think is terribly realistic at this point in time, but just because such attacks at that level of technical sophistication aren’t possible, doesn’t mean that there aren’t many other levers that these entities can pull in order to have some level of destructive effect.

Trey Herr: Thanks for that Joe, it’s a good characterization and it’s helpful for us to realize how channel they some of those high end attacks can be. So to close that are kind of opening statement portion, I want to go to Kirsten to talk us through a little bit with the decision making process looks like on the other act in this relationship with the United States, thinking about what these, with the decision making around the strike probably would have entailed with the response maybe looking like today after the missile strike last night.

And how the National Security Council and this President are proceeding some of these different potential capabilities. You know what does cyber look like on the receiving end versus the missile strike versus the drone shooting now.

Kirsten Fontenrose: Sure. I’ll start with kind of what is going on right now and we can kind of the broad overview and then people can ask the question pertaining to visits what’s already happened. So the beautiful part about having a giant bureaucracy is that we do have enough people to address everything at once. So what will happen, they’ll take a look at the final numbers on the casualties from the attacks from last night for instance and that will greatly dictate whether or not there’s going to be kinetic response to this, they’ll also look at Iranian rhetoric surrounding the attacks. So you notice last night, the president’s statement was calming compared to other things you’ve heard of him.

We’ll hear how he presents later on today and then we’ll hear how Iran frames the around attack because we can’t ignore the perception is everything and so how these things are framed to the forces that Iran runs on the ground to the proxies will be really, really critical here. Are they directing them to conduct where most attacks or are they directing them to act what direction from Tehran, are they directing them to you know over run additional embassies in other countries that might be less hardened, what are we looking at?

So that would make a big difference. And as I mentioned, the casualties will make a difference, if they have harmed additional Americans than the president may feel like his hand is forced a bit in terms of the kinetic response, that’s not a guarantee. He’s done it once, he’s [perfectly] well and so it’s not necessary that that have to happen again, but we should remember that DOD is phenomenal at planning, there are strike plans and that we’re contingency plans on the shelf for a lot of instant– you know there’s so many instances. What I think it is, we’ll be a big piece of the calculus will be duties ability to sustain its heightened force protection posture.

So right now we’ve got guys evacuating the bunkers, we are burning classified Intel anytime we get intelligence that there might be one guy with a gun coming toward one of the facilities. There’s a lot of logistics and movement that has to happen, it’s not free and it’s exhausting. So how long can they sustain that? Two days, two weeks, how long have you guys want to eat MRE’s in a bunker, how long can those MRE’s last, you know not the concerned, but you know we can’t get our daily supply through.

So how long can DOD do they– will they feel like they can actually get anything useful done or are they just playing cat and mouse. And isn’t even worse being there. So one of the things we’ll also take a look at is, are we seeing military deception intentional deception or are we just seeing bad targeting. You know we– our impression with Iran was pretty good at targeting that was based on the uptake attack. But for instance, last night the attack on BO wasn’t foreseeing with that because they intentionally misled us or because they’re targeting was just really, really off. So what they would be at today a lot more analysis on kind of what is going on there.

And then we’ll also take into account the input of partners, you know the Saudi ministry of defense sent his deputy minister who’s meaningful because is the crown prince’s close relative to meet with the President yesterday and there are additional phone calls coming from other leaders around the world.

The UK defense ministry has been really clear that it was not happy that it was not warned in advance about this, because they do have folks on the ground, the input of the UAE will be critical. All of our partners who are kind of in what we call the front line where Iran could potentially deserve like punch a missile over the water and hit on things. So the president will listen to their input. What we know right now is that most people are arguing for restraints but there’s also an undercurrent that we’re not seeing in public messaging about please keep the pressure on and please do whatever it takes to deter. So in other words the message is show restraint because we don’t want to warm, we don’t want to be targets. Keep the pressure on to your dirty work for us, send us additional troops and equipment to help us protect ourselves. That’s what the president is hearing. So he’s going to get kind of tired of hearing ask, ask, ask, and no one saying here’s how we will [contribute] to the escalations and if those options are presented, then the president is left to his own devices.

It is DoD’s choice what they put on the course of action slides so they can choose not to list things that they don’t want the president to consider and will see kind of where they come out on that. Just one comment: We talked a little bit about the risk and unfortunately in the last week, the risk has escalated again. They were quiet behind the scenes talks between the Gulf states with Qatar and Egypt but we saw them cut that off right after our strikes on the five targets on the border of Syria and Iraq. They told Qatar they were no longer willing to engage in these conversations. And my assessment is that this is because they assumed after call upon payroll that the US was so angry at Iran, that we would look to the greater Iranian network and would choose to punish Qatar. That will not happen. Now that the NSC state nor DoD are of a mood to do that. I think having talked to all three of them yesterday specifically at office, that will not happen. So we hope that they don’t double down but right now we’ve seen a lot of disinformation coming out of the way in Saudi Arabia for instance saying that the strike on Soleimani originated in Qatar which is that at US, we don’t even keep refills there but it was — it’s still something that the uninformed may believe.

We’ve also seen a couple of decision-making campaigns coming out about just the US policy in general and frankly, here at the Atlantic Council our Digital Forensic Research Lab or a pretty good paper on that, that really should be a little bit — should bring our fear down a bit because Iran isn’t as good as Russia. Just for instance if people are interested, we can make sure that the DFRL paper get sent around; however, people can respond to this. And I’ll stop there.

Trey Herr: No. That’s great. Thanks for Kristen, so we have a little time for moderate discussions I just want to ask two questions to the group. First, for JD and Joe, we know there’s a trade-off between getting access to these sensitive systems using that to gather information of long term espionage versus using that access to deploy either destructive attacks where it chose not to talk about just an attempt to great disrupt that system. What does the trade-off look like after this week, i.e., if this is something where if the IRDC or other Iraqi government try to reach into the kickback and cyber up as the case may be and found that it was wanting either in terms of their ability to create an exciting big visible effect on target over the time it was going to take some of the cost that it was going to bring to them in terms of espionage capability, how does this inform the dynamic going towards? The status quo was never really part of the conversation, do you think it changes the priority of the construction of that program and future? Katie you mentioned also in your management because I want to go to first that will bring in Joe in as well?

JD Work: Sounds good. It is a very difficult trade-offs. These are in some cases difficult questions of investment in terms of the long lead time required to acquire the initial access and then pivot from what may be an easier to acquire initial access into a more significant position. We’ve seen extensive efforts that have been rebuffed by multiple defensive suboperations countermeasures across the region, particularly over the course of the past year, we’ve seen a lot of reports degraded.

This means the remaining access that they have in, therefore all the more precious and much less likely to be traded in the sort of immediate response. However, to the extent that they can acquire prompt access for some affects either through commercial underground sources or through a certain immediate operation. There may be pressure to spend with those limited initial processes that haven’t yet stand out into something they can pivot into.

There’s a limited number of implants that they can use for these operations at any given point in time for development and maturity. Having said that they’ve been very successful in recycling these older implants as Joe indicated. Zero clear for example uses a driver that is very well understood driver component that’s been used in multiple different iterations of their destructive [whitened Mahler]. So reiterating another variation on that theme is a western investment. Often that they may choose to spend much more quickly. There’s also that internal pressure to spend things haven’t yet to be seen to do something that generates that headline.

So to the extent that they’ve been playing with industrial control systems implants, particularly root kits and some other things that may not offer true control modification, some may offer some sort of limited effect or some sort of propaganda value. This just might be therefore of interest, and something they spend even though it’s not yet mature already. And to the extent that this then drives the narrative that they have got – the cyber programs have put something back on the table for the leadership.

We can argue about what the intention of the strike on the [?]facility was or was not. There have been some suggestions in the open source this morning that some of the areas in the base that would target and were done so deliberately because it was known that US officers were not there or US forces were not there. That’s a very tenuous argument in my view. In that the circular are probable of the short-range ballistic missile systems deployed in those attacks combined with the difficulty in ascertaining your desired mean point of impact for those targets meant this might have been an accidental effect that is we may have gotten very, very lucky between the intercepts and the [?] of several of the inbound missiles resulting in limited or limited casualties overall in no US or foreign casualties as it has been reported to date.

This means in effect the missile program must justify failure of some target. The cyber operations folks have less pressure to justify their own failures of the past and more intended to get a win on the table driving them to play with some of those scarce arsenal options much more aggressively.

Trey Herr: And I’ll let Joe follow on. Joe, you take on that?

Joe Slowick: Sure. So I think there’s a lot to take on there. So I guess to start off just in terms of the cost benefit and efficacy question for whatever IRGC or the Iranian state might do in response especially with the cyber field, just say a word that might cause shutter for the people who are in the room right now. Get into a question of equities or the idea of sources and methods in disclosing capabilities as a result of using them and always gets a little cagey that if you weaponize or actualize some level of access or capability what is the probability that you’re able to use that going forward? And if it doesn’t rise to a certain level of efficacy, have you not only burnt the capability in the access that went with it but if you also embarrass yourself in the process, I think that is generally a consideration.

I don’t think it’s a consideration so much for the entities in question for this conversation because while we have seen specially in the case of the oil rig entity in terms of developing lots of custom tools and really trying lots of things and even with the 33 portion activity that we try to track as we refer to as magnalium activity, they are very things up as well in terms of capability just trying to see what works but nothing along the lines of burning a privately owned zero day as a result of operations at least nothing like that has come out in public or well corroborated reporting so far.

So I think from their perspective as best I can make a judgment on it based upon what I know is that that’s less of a consideration than what you would see in more traditional US or related entity planning and capability assessment and we risk doing a little bit of too much mirror imaging by casting that given that most of the Iranian capability questions are still hinging upon things like PowerShell using well known year old disclosed VPN vulnerabilities or credential stuffing or guessing in order to brute-force access to road access services at victim networks.

None of this is rocket science to use a very terrible analogy here but it’s nenetheless effective and especially once you start getting beyond that initial access factor into the internal network, things start getting even a little bit easier once you have that level of access in place. So looking at some of the activity in question like rivers of multiple incidents going on in the Gulf region even before the Soleimani strike to the last couple of days, all the access in question behind those events would have had to happen months ago and is just now being weaponized which is interesting because if you start looking at some of the activity by entities such as APT33 going back over the summer and I [?] this didn’t specify in my earlier comments that we saw an expansion of targeting not just to the oil and gas patch in the greater Middle East and Gulf region but also going after financial institutions and potentially government or government-linked entities in the United States as well.

So it all seems that there was some expectation on the part of the regime or at least upon the targeteers in question for the groups in play that — we’re going to need the sort of access at some point in the near future. We better start developing this now and so the equity simply aren’t necessarily along with terms of capabilities but rather in terms of where are they able to deliver actions on objectives at this point in time and then using — again using the word sophisticated is biased in the sense that it implies at it’s lower level one somehow less effective when in reality, these are capabilities that are just as if not more effective given the lower cost put into weaponizing them and making them useful within these environments. So the big loss that these entities have to face at least be concerned with as part of events is just are they going to be able to maintain access to or give back and do networks of interest as they start experimenting or attempting to inflict pain on various entities whether that be in traditional stomping grounds in the Gulf or extending region to the US or allies outside the region.

Trey Herr: Joe, it’s helpful again. I think it’s interesting to look into the discussion just to the extent to which cyber security often cyber operations are limited as a response and so often in the media, we see characterize that sort of magic weapons until they get into mechanics of how much has to go right, how much of the work you have to do it operate at a high level but I think they just point it well how much reach you can have with low level targets on capabilities that are free or widely used or just copy that in front of the organization. I do want to ask one other question of our group that I’m going to ask the operator open line for questions. She’s going to give everybody a few instructions here for the moment and we will go to the final question.

Operator: At this time, ladies and gentlemen, if you would like to ask a question, please press star then the number one on your telephone keypad. We’ll pause for just a moment to compile the Q&A roster.

Trey Herr: All right. Thank you for that. As the rosters coming together, I want to look to Kristen and James we saw that the response in this case landed in Iraq and next time it may very well be elsewhere in the Gulf. I’m curious if you guys could characterize the likely reactions from US allies in the region particularly the Saudis and Israelis. Last night couldn’t have target that was in there sovereign control, could have targeted it was critical asset for them, how did they respond in terms of their capabilities? Are they going to be rebalancing? Are they going to be knocking down the White House to see a renewed security cooperation agreement or different disposition of US forces in the Gulf. Curious to go to Kristen first and then James and we will be back –.

Kirsten Fontenrose: They already are knocking on the doors and it’s not just them. We have seen many of our partners out there and Israel’s not knocking on the door saying do something now but they want to know what the hell we’re planning. To be honest, I mean even all of us have been in. Everyone’s getting calls and Israeli is saying, what’s next renew all because they will act without us. It’s they feel like they are threatened and they won’t know about our threats to Israel before we will, very likely. So we risk the chance that they could take unilateral action if they assume that the president would not allow the action to take place by American troops or American capabilities.

They also have capability with partner nations. We would very likely see Israel partnering with the UAE for instance to do something offenses that we may or may not be told about, totally possible. The Saudis don’t really have from what I understand quite the capabilities. They’re coming and saying send us troops, send us patriots, send us planes, send us things that make us look like we’re scary. And the fact that General Abizaid there is our ambassador has made it successful for them. He has reinforced us when otherwise probably would not have been sent.

For instance after [inaudible] it was really Abizaid who said for the love of god, send me something to make sure the Saudis know that this partnership is still real and to deter another Iranian striking so people will calm down. And it was really his voice that made that happen. So with — as I mentioned before with Khalid bin Salman being here yesterday that request is made again and I think we will see more heading out to the region. Just preplacement contingency planning troop movement and none of this is unusual active deterrence. None of it should make anybody panic. What kind of military would it be if we didn’t plan for the possible?

Trey Herr: James?

James Shires: Yes. So I could definitely agree with because in that I see Israeli action whether it’s connected or cyber front having completely independently, especially given the signal coming out even for publicly that they were not happy, that they were not aware and they created distance themselves from some sort of US action and that means they might go their own way. I want to make a couple of points more generally on that. Firstly I think the choice of [Iran] was very carefully calculated. We have seen this before with the previous Iranian incidents such as the use of drones in the Saudi Aramco facility last year. They are very careful to message around their responses to both blur certainly lines.

So attribution in the case of the drone strike whether that came from [?] or from Iraq and also to make it very proportion in terms of trying to hold their own calculus equal the level when no escalate too far. I think this is another instance of that in the missile strikes we saw last night. They’re all reports in the IR press coming out. There were warnings to Iraqi soldiers to stay well away from US cities and embassies last night. We see that I think Iraq would usually the closer to have there, and the process of Iranian action there. Whether it was not as likely the same thing would have happened in another of state.

So this is — the second point I want to make is very tied up with the domestic politics, both in Iraq and Iran. The main aim here for Iran decisionmakers have to be to look strong, to look responding to domestic constituencies, and cyber response they are traditionally not claiming would not do that. So they’d have to either change it for [?] because it is aimed domestically and projecting a certain image or they would look elsewhere and use different tools and techniques that are more connecting.

The final point I want to make is also from the domestic point, the domestic politics in Iraq in relation to the tenuousness of Iranian influence there and how that had them flow especially over the last year cannot be discounted. This is not a static situation as to where Iran is running the show or voice of the US so back to change very significantly.

The final point I want to make was on the opportunistic nature of Iranian potential cyber responses. I think Joe is absolutely right that they would have to use access that they already have. That means that they will try and sort of cause them maximum damage based on their existing access, which may not be designed for that purpose. In terms of the Gulf what we see is why expect is that there may be some risk of spillover. So, although they may aim to target certain industrial company in Saudi Arabia or in the Emirates, the infrastructure is so tightly linked and we saw this with the [?] attack that you will get impact across the Gulf including countries that have very different relationship to Iran and that could be diplomatically very complicated.

Trey Herr: Their point is spilled over effect always a concern thinking that through. I’m going to go ahead and ask the operator to introduce our first question.

Operator: Our first question comes from the line of Stuart Eizenstat. Please state your organization. Your line is now open.

Stuart Eizenstat: Yes. I’m on the board of the Atlantic Council and Senior Official in several US administrations. I have a personal interest in this because I lost my job as president [?] chief domestic advisor in part because of the Iranian situation. So let me ask a more broad question and I think hasn’t been addressed and that is whether or not this strike was intended to be very limited and not to do any damage to US casualties. From the statement made by Zarif, it appears that they are saying this is the sum and substance and total of our response. We responded proportionally and that’s it which of course gives Trump an opportunity to in effect back down from any further retaliation and call for calm. In fact is this likely to be the last Iranian reaction. As public pressure in Iran such that they can’t sustain just this one attack with no casualties. Well they use their proxies Hezbollah against Israel or elsewhere to proceed and again the bottom line is which is a restatement have they basically backed away from any further retaliation for Soleimani’s killing?

James Shires: I’ll do this. I can go but –.

Kirsten Fontenrose: Yes. Yes.

James Shires: — okay. So very quickly, I think this is a partly an information game for Iran. They have to project domestically a strong response. So even if they did try and limit American or Iraqi casualties, they won’t say domestically. That’s what they figured out AT comes out very quickly, very strongly in the media — in the local media. What you got — so then they have to stand by that figure or whatever casualty number comes out even in the face of denials and you already see them saying the President Trump’s response is trying to hide is a cover up. So they have to put quite a complicated information game here to make – destroy both seems strong and proportionate response, and also it being not escalatory in terms of the international position. The other aspect there maybe future actions will not be as directly correlated, so I expect there will be other reactions, but they wouldn’t be labeled directly as responses to the Soleimani strike, they would instead be left to the international community and analysts to figure out, and try and piece together what was the response for that’s what we’ve seen in previous instance.

Stuart Eizenstat: And you would expect those further responses to be what cyber [?] what?

James Shires: I think it could be any of them. I think if they are not directly tied to Soleimani strike they are much more likely to be cyber because what I said about the inability to all the lack of inclination to directly attribute cyber-attacks in Iran, so it might well be cyber, but you could do see connected [?] actions as well.

Trey Herr: Kristen you want to offer document.

Kirsten Fontenrose: Sure, I think that we’re seeing two things I think is that Iranians have a patience that Americans don’t have, you know they’re not an instant gratification culture as you know as anyone best knows. And so I think that would be Iranian regime is messaging to their people you know have patience my darlings, we will revenge your person you know overtime. So I think we’ll see more planning, but this is also a great way for them to buy time to build capabilities.

When Soleimani died, you know they have to now re-establish plans, they fear that we knew all of their plans for attacks, so they have been working on since mid-October, so they’re now forced to kind of revisit those to put them on the shelf and plan new things. They may not chose to turning them out, but they just don’t have anything sitting there right now that they can well out. Well they may also be trying to reassure proxies “Hey if you act on our behalf US won’t come in and corporate bond your town”, which some of them if they’re smart should be worried about. And so I think they may be having if [?] reach out to them and say no, no, no “everything’s still good, you can still act and the US is not going to come in and to your family”, which you know right now the game has changed and after the strike they can’t be sure of that like they were before.

So I think they’re trying to and as to the cyber discussion, they’re also trying to build up their tools in that sense because you know they don’t have what we thought they’d did in some cases. So I think this allows them time. I think we’ll see ongoing cyber according to our server folks not just here, but in government queue that we’re seeing ongoing cyber and we’re also ongoing disinformation and those won’t let off, remember there’s also going to be a covert war because both good sports folks, their actual operate is not their proxies, and our intelligent folks have different authorities in the proxies or then DOD back on this do.

So I think we’ll see ongoing and ramped up covert actions by both countries, but may not be attributed in anyway, but they will not end up, so our intelligence committee will know when it’s good sports, good sports will know when it is our intelligence community, but we won’t see it publicly.

Trey Herr: Thanks we will go to next question.

Trey Herr: Operator, can we have the next question.

Operator: Our next question comes from Stephen Keenan, please state your organization, your line is now open.

Stephen Keenan: Thank you for an informative conversation, you as Iranian experts, I do have a little bit of experience with the Iran myself. US Iranian experts, what cyber methods, what kinetic methods do you feel we should be doing to try to put President Trump in the best negotiating position to get back into some sort of diplomatic discussion with the run, because I think that eventually that’s where we’re heading towards, it might not be this week. It might be a long ways down future, but we’re going to have to in this ward some time, what do you feel the best options are for us to do that thank you.

Trey Herr: So quickly, Kristen or Dan will go on that.

Kirsten Fontenrose: Just really quickly in terms of the diplomatic piece the one thing we are lucky that is that one of our finest ambassadors currently in the field is in Baghdad, and he’s doing an amazing job. He’s calling down the Prime Minister. He understands the scenario, we’re quite lucky to have him there, and we’re very lucky to have a really fantastic ambassador from Baghdad in Washington. So you know the diplomacy is in really good hands right now, but that need to be looking in the back channels as well. Some of those have been happening, but unfortunately what happens is the country that are offering to the mediators probably very much with all good intentions are not trusted by one side or the other.

So you have places like Pakistan, Oman, Algeria, and you know either the US isn’t entirely trust their forthright they’ll be or Iran doesn’t. So if I were you know going to look at the next months to two years, I would be looking at performing something like an OSCE equivalent in this region, something with the conflict resolution mechanism that forces players to come to the table and kind of talk openly that you know was a voluntary membership kind of organization, but that is designed specifically for this kind of event.

James Shires: Yeah and just on the cyber point I would say that the combination of defensive capabilities and also a well full time attribution strategy is really important in terms of de-escalation so if you can call out Iranian actions at such points where in coordinative fashion between industry and different areas of US government maybe that leads to indictments or whatever consequences you want to put to that and in other cases maybe keep it more, keep it low down, and not focus on the attribution depending on how the message needs to be.

So a good corny attribution here with the inline with calling defense is really important. You might well see the US cyber command pushing for a much more persistent operations as it’s a new strategy and the important thing to say that would be that by all means they should go ahead, but as long as they don’t diminish will sort of contradict the attribution and defense which should be first go.

Trey Herr: Thank you both, operator can we have a next question.

JD: Sorry I would like to call from a persistent engagement of that.

Trey Herr: Sure.

JD: Very much well I take James’ comments well there, and again I’ll remind everyone I speak only for myself [unintelligible] in any events. I think this has been the focus of the newest version in the new national strategy for cyberspace proposed by department of defense. I will note know they’re not the only players however conducting kind of cyber operations against Iranian incursions us. There have been industry players that are actively engaged in countering both defensively, but also in the actions that deny into great infrastructure, provide advance warning through presence in adversary infrastructure and it’s very likely that will be as significant a player as anything else in this exchange.

It’s not and I will highlight this is very much a long term gain. This has been over a decade of evolution our capabilities are over a decade of experimentation over decades of innovation, and to the extent that we have not seen certain of the immediate effects that we might have otherwise feared in connection with the ongoing immediate crisis really comes from in part be degradation of the adversary capabilities through those counting options, and to the extent that pressure remains active four could be ramped up, it takes certain options off the table. Now if that is potentially escalatory or drive the adversary towards other kinetic options you know that is potentially an area of concern, but that’s not entirely in the hands of US. There’s a number of players that all have their own concerns including [?] including some other regional players a few folks that have similar capabilities and interests.

Trey Herr: That helpful thank you JD. Operator, can we have our next question.

Our next question comes from Tom Cunningham with Equinor, your line is now open.

Tom Cunningham: Thank you so much and thank you Atlantic council for putting this event on so timely and detailed. Questions, two short questions about Washington context. One would love any further insight on what drove the attack like Trump against Soleimani in the first place. The authenticity of the threat versus domestic political issues, you know why now basically, and second anticipated responses by Congress and the effectiveness or impact of those rational responses on administration behavior thank you.

Trey Herr: Kirsten for this one.

Kirsten Fontenrose: So the answer to the why now question is that it was kind of a perfect storm when authorities and Intel lined up. So we tracked Soleimani very closely we have for over a decade now, but we don’t always know where he is and sometimes you’re one step behind him, it’s rare when you find that you know exactly where he is in a place where you won’t have to deal in casualties, and where you have authority to strike. So in this case the December 27th strike are [?] is what triggered presidential authorities to be able to respond to this.

In order to trigger the war powers act you have to have either eminent threat or a direct action against your citizens in a foreign country and in case we had both. So that strike allowed the president to respond. If the host country where the strike where the attack on your civilians occurred on your citizens occur, is unable or unwilling to respond to help you then country and then US is allowed to take action, and in that case that did happen. You know with the Iraqi government did not respond they came very slow and very late, and assessment was that they were a bit enabling at the time, not everyone in the Iraqi government is on a bad guy side, it means that it slows down decision making and often restricts the actions of the forces that are part of a unit that is specifically intended to protect our guys in our diplomats there.

So we also had imminent threat since mid-October. We’ve been tracking threats against forces and diplomats in Syria and Lebanon and Iraq, and there wasn’t action until they actually struck. So knowing that there was a series of strikes planned when they rocketed [?] it told us okay this is going to happen again and again as indicated, so we either cut it off now are we gonna take more casualties.

And the calculus on that was if we don’t strike him and people die you know there’s another attack tomorrow or one of our embassies gets hit or something like that and the president has to admit that Intel knew about this, told them about this, and that there was an opportunity to kill Soleimani without resilient casualties and he didn’t take it and instead we lost an ambassador or military people then there would be hell to pay politically also and you know probably justifiably. So my assessment is that it’s not so much about some of the domestic politics we see in terms of things like impeachment and more about what the cost would have been if action was not taken and additional casualties occurred.

Trey Herr: Okay, operator could you introduce our last question.

Operator: Next question comes from Alexander Kravitz with Insight, your line is now open.

Alexander Kravitz: Thank you very much for a great presentation. I wonder if any of the panelists would like with a comment on Kurdish statement, Kurdish statement as in the KRG statement earlier today calling for coalition troops to stay in Iraq.

Kirsten Fontenrose: On the on the Kurdish statement calling for coalition troops to stay in Iran, that’s the first public statement of a request have been making for some time, and you know one of the courses of action that is available is should we set up a US base in Kurdish territory instead of keeping them on in Baghdad. The idea being that they would be safer if they were surrounded by troops who are considered allies versus the ministry of defense representative in Iraq who are infiltrated by PMS elements who are currently on the Iraq MOD’s payroll.

So that’s not from what I’ve heard, it’s not – there’s no troop movement in place, although what we are hearing from some of our folks in bases there is a department of state is telling them “hey look especially all the contractors who made those reaction possible you guys don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here.” So they’re are definitely continuing to plan being whipped up as we speak right now.

James Shires: Yeah and I will just add to reinforce a point I made earlier, which is the statement as to the sort of cacophony of voices in Iraqi politics about the role of different foreign actors right, and they run the whole spectrum from that KRG calling for the US troops space to many voices calling for the end to all [?] difference in a route to supporting Iranians in someplace and others trying to get rid of Iranian especially in the south. So this is cacophony really doesn’t hang together well, and part of the question of what will happen eventually was which of these act wins out domestically in the Iraqi political thing.

Alexander Kravitz: Thank you.

Trey Herr: Thank you both for that. Operator, still we have one more question could you bring me one.

Operator: Certainly, our last question comes to from a participant who information has not yet been gathered. Caller please state your first and last name as well as your organization, your line is now open.

Tom O’Donnell Hello is that my line.

Trey Herr: Yes indeed we have you on.

Tom O’Donnell: Yes great this is Tom O’Donnell, I’m calling from Berlin. I do imaging in national affairs, I teach at [?] school here. My question is I just want to give you a scenario, or a way of looking at this, and see how you think about it. It seems like I mean the whole idea is for the United States to disengage from the region that’s consistent with defense strategy. And so the idea obviously isn’t to have a war with Iran. The idea is to have a negotiation and it seems like every case the sanctions are hurting quite a bit and Iran has had a lot of trouble with popular opposition to the number of countries including its own.

Now that said it seems like Iran has tried, the regime has tried to beat the state into an attack a number of times in the Gulf and so forth the whole list that people have been talking about. In each case, the administration has avoided that because then you start getting into something they don’t obviously want. So looking at it that way what President Trump walked out and said this is one of the instances where the first thing you said to the public is “I didn’t do this to start a war, I did this to avoid a war”, and that seems consistent with – it looks like you know if there was this stretch he would have then had a major attack on American you would have had probably to attack Iran itself and that was been the whole another ball of wax.

So if that is the strategy of the United States to avoid a major confrontation with Iran itself to get dragged into something that won’t will be supported by the public and won’t lead to some kind of forcing them into some kind of negotiation over the German speaking in the region, what do you think about, how does people see it, is this disabuse of my scenario here.

Kirsten Fontenrose: No I don’t think you’re off, the current strategy is to withdraw somewhat our footprint in the region and this does make it quite a bit harder. The irony is that if Iran stops funding immobilizing [?] the president returned to DOD and say I don’t really see a reason for us to be there and we probably would draw giving Iran their greatest dream that without loss of any blood or expenditure, but it’s just not going that way. It’s also an irony that if the parliament’s vote to ask the Iraqi government to evict US forces from Iraq is realized there giving the president kind of gift.

He’s not going to say that out loud, but what does it do for him, it means that he can pull US forces home in an election year and message the American people that everybody is kind of bringing our troops home and then the chaos that happens in the aftermath in Iraq when ISIS and [?] malicious go at it, he can say we are completely absolved as America you asked us to leave, this is on the shoulders of the Iraqi parliamentarians, and Iran.

So he’s really you know it would be good for him politically. The one thing that will change is right now US public opinion does not support a war with Iran and in an election year no president would take that kind of risk. Where Iran to either accidentally or intentionally overstep and hit her again or the number of people or something that had an emotional nerve with the American population, and they began to support longer or more aggressive engagement against Iran on the ground, then the president would likely slip as well. So Iran knows this and they are hopefully taking great care not to trigger this because what they also know is they can get the president unelected, but not before they were wiped off the map. I mean if it could they could have a negative impact on him politically, but they know that if they actually engaging in a war with the US that their capabilities would not be able to withstand that kind of firepower from the US side. So it’s a calculus that they are constantly balancing and they’re smart enough I believe not to take.

Tom O’Donnell: Thank you.

Trey Herr: Someone in the group, Joe, JD, or James.

James Shires: I would just add the second point on some careful calculation from Iran, I’m not quite sure that so maybe baiting the US to get into a conflict and US stepping back because maybe the best characterization. I think it’s a complex calculation on new sufficient messaging on strings without escalation on both sides. The other thing I say is just to ping or what has left off is that the future administration that policy on Iran must be a big part of Iranian calculation on their action of the moment. For a long time in this administration they thought they couldn’t do any worse so they must be thinking well maybe we’ll get the new room to remain back, maybe we’ll get a different version, maybe the European partners will come back on board that you now that’s less likely. So that vision of want an alternative administration looks like if Trump doesn’t get reelected must play into the calculation as well.

Trey Herr: Yeah that’s helpful thank you all. So I want everyone who is able to join today for joining the Atlantic council members call, thank you for the participants Joe, JD, [?] and James for being able to be with us. We’re gonna be following this issue pretty closely. I would encourage you to look at some reporting as [?]help already this week. It’s a great op head by the team here last night on loud weapons in cyberspace. As Kristen mention a report from the DOFL [?] you can find all of that and more on your Atlantic council website. Thank you again and have a great day.

Operator: This concludes today’s conference call you may now disconnect.