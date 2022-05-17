Ukraine Trackers and Data Visualizations NATO Forward Forces Tracker By Transatlantic Security Initiative

In the lead-up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and particularly since the outbreak of hostilities, the United States and NATO allies have taken numerous steps to bolster allied force posture in Eastern Europe, enhancing deterrence against further Russian aggression and demonstrating the Alliance’s ability to defend its eastern flank. The Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security’s Transatlantic Security Initiative has been tracking it all, as visualized in the animation, graphs, and table below.

Our tracker represents our best understanding of posture adjustments and new deployments by NATO allies based on publicly available information. Exact numbers of forces and capabilities that have been deployed may differ from public statements, and we recognize that details of some deployments—and, potentially, additional deployments themselves—have not been announced publicly for reasons of operational security.

Additional NATO forces deployed to Eastern Europe from February to April 2022

The pre-buildup baseline: A breakdown of NATO forward force deployments in Eastern Europe before February 2022

NATO Forward Forces Tracker

wdt_ID Date Sending nation Number Domain Type of forces Host nation Additional notes Citation 1 02/02/2022 United States 1,000 Land Infantry Romania LINK 2 02/03/2022 United States 2,000 Land Infantry Poland LINK 3 02/04/2022 United States 300 Land Headquarters Poland LINK 4 02/12/2022 United States 3,000 Land Infantry Poland LINK 5 02/22/2022 United States 12 Air Attack Helicopters Poland LINK 6 02/22/2022 United States 20 Air Attack Helicopters Baltics LINK 7 02/22/2022 United States 800 Land Infantry Baltics LINK 8 02/16/2022 United States 6 Air Fighters Germany F-35 LINK 9 02/24/2022 United States 7,000 Land Armor Germany LINK 10 02/27/2022 United States 4,000 Land Armor Poland Atlantic Resolve rotation based in Poland with elements rotating to other countries in the region. Extended deployment, not additive to pre-war levels. LINK

Image: Romanian Special Forces operators with the 51st Special Operations Battalion march towards a safe house in the falling light during Exercise Combined Resolve XV. (Source: NATO)