NATO Forward Forces Tracker

In the lead-up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and particularly since the outbreak of hostilities, the United States and NATO allies have taken numerous steps to bolster allied force posture in Eastern Europe, enhancing deterrence against further Russian aggression and demonstrating the Alliance’s ability to defend its eastern flank. The Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security’s Transatlantic Security Initiative has been tracking it all, as visualized in the animation, graphs, and table below.
Our tracker represents our best understanding of posture adjustments and new deployments by NATO allies based on publicly available information. Exact numbers of forces and capabilities that have been deployed may differ from public statements, and we recognize that details of some deployments—and, potentially, additional deployments themselves—have not been announced publicly for reasons of operational security.
Image: Romanian Special Forces operators with the 51st Special Operations Battalion march towards a safe house in the falling light during Exercise Combined Resolve XV. (Source: NATO)
