Hide

What is artificial intelligence (AI), and how does it work? Philip L. Frana, Professor of Interdisciplinary Liberal Studies and Independent Scholars at James Madison University, unravels the inner workings of AI. He explains the technology behind this hot-button policy issue and its many applications. Turns out it may be a help, and not a grave menace to humanity in the near future.

Related content

Decoding artificial intelligence

Issue Brief Jun 29, 2023

What policymakers need to know about artificial intelligence

By Philip L. Frana

Behind the hype and fear lies a crucial truth—AI is designed to augment human intelligence, not replace it. This primer explains how developers strive to create systems that mimic human capabilities by finding patterns, making predictions, and generating meaningful and actionable insights using data generated by our information-rich world.
Africa China
Decoding artificial intelligence

GeoTech Cues May 22, 2023

The regulators are coming for your AI

By Steven Tiell

The Group of Seven (G7) has lobbed the latest of three notable salvos in signaling that governments around the globe are focused on regulating Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI). The G7 ministers have established the Hiroshima AI Process, an inclusive effort for governments to collaborate on AI governance, IP rights (including copyright), transparency, mis/disinformation, and responsible […]
Technology & Innovation
Logo of the Commission on the Geopolitical Impacts of New Technologies and Data. Includes an 8-point compass rose in the middle with the words "Be Bold. Be Brave. Be Benevolent" at the bottom.

GeoTech Center

Championing positive paths forward that societies can pursue to ensure new technologies and data empower people, prosperity, and peace.

Explore the program
Artificial Intelligence Digital Policy Technology & Innovation