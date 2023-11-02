Decoding artificial intelligence

What is artificial intelligence (AI), and how does it work? Philip L. Frana, Professor of Interdisciplinary Liberal Studies and Independent Scholars at James Madison University, unravels the inner workings of AI. He explains the technology behind this hot-button policy issue and its many applications. Turns out it may be a help, and not a grave menace to humanity in the near future.
