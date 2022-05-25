Week of May 20, 2022

Last week, the Eurasia and Europe Center each hosted an #ACFrontPage event featuring Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo, Albin Kurti and Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak. The conversations examined Kosovo’s domestic and foreign policy priorities, and how the US and Europe could better coordinate their sanctions regimes to make a difference in the war.

Related events

To use Kosovo as an example to justify intervention in Ukraine is nothing but ignorance and a direct attack on truth, humanity and sanity. ALBIN KURTI, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo