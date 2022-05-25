Hide

Week of May 20, 2022

Last week, the Eurasia and Europe Center each hosted an #ACFrontPage event featuring Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo, Albin Kurti and Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak. The conversations examined Kosovo’s domestic and foreign policy priorities, and how the US and Europe could better coordinate their sanctions regimes to make a difference in the war.

subscribe on youtube

To use Kosovo as an example to justify intervention in Ukraine is nothing but ignorance and a direct attack on truth, humanity and sanity.

ALBIN KURTI, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo
Online Event Wed, May 18, 2022 • 3:30 pm ET

A conversation with Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo Albin Kurti

AN #ACFRONTPAGE EVENT – Prime Minister Kurti discusses Kosovo’s domestic and foreign policy priorities and his agenda for achieving them.
Southern & Southeastern Europe The Balkans

We are convinced that the longer this war lasts, the risk of other states joining the war increases… the Baltic States, Poland, and other countries which have borders with the Russian Federation.

ANDRIY YERMAK, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine
Online Event Fri, May 20, 2022 • 8:00 am ET

A conversation with Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak

AN #ACFRONTPAGE EVENT – Western sanctions on Russia have eaten into the Kremlin’s capacity to wage war. What does Ukraine see as the best targets for the West to maintain economic pressure?
Conflict Economic Sanctions Russia Ukraine
Conflict Eastern Europe Economic Sanctions Economy & Business Europe & Eurasia Russia Security & Defense Ukraine