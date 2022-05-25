Last week, the Eurasia and Europe Center each hosted an #ACFrontPage event featuring Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo, Albin Kurti and Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak. The conversations examined Kosovo’s domestic and foreign policy priorities, and how the US and Europe could better coordinate their sanctions regimes to make a difference in the war.
This website or its third-party tools use cookies, which are necessary for its functioning and required to achieve the purposes illustrated in the cookie policy. You accept the use of cookies as per our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy by closing or dismissing this notice, by scrolling this page, by clicking a link or button or by continuing to browse otherwise.Ok