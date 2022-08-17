Event from the week of August 12, 2022

Catch the Global Energy Center host its 6th annual Veterans Advanced Energy Summit. The Summit is a learning and networking event dedicated to veterans, reservists, and military spouses working to strengthen US national security through careers in the advanced energy industry. The Summit has become a leading forum for experts to share perspectives on new technologies and emerging trends in energy.

As of today, the number one challenge is keeping energy prices low, accessible, and making sure we’re not reliant on Russian fossil fuel. Raja krishnamoorthi,

Congressman, 8th District of Illinois