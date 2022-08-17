Hide

Event from the week of August 12, 2022

Catch the Global Energy Center host its 6th annual Veterans Advanced Energy Summit. The Summit is a learning and networking event dedicated to veterans, reservists, and military spouses working to strengthen US national security through careers in the advanced energy industry. The Summit has become a leading forum for experts to share perspectives on new technologies and emerging trends in energy.

subscribe on youtube

Related event

As of today, the number one challenge is keeping energy prices low, accessible, and making sure we’re not reliant on Russian fossil fuel.

Raja krishnamoorthi,
Congressman, 8th District of Illinois
Flagship Event Tue, August 9, 2022 • 8:00 am EDT

The 2022 Veterans Advanced Energy Summit

The Veterans Advanced Energy Summit is a learning and networking event dedicated to veterans and military spouses working to strengthen US national security through careers in the advanced energy industry.
Energy & Environment

The Global Energy Center promotes energy security by working alongside government, industry, civil society, and public stakeholders to devise pragmatic solutions to the geopolitical, sustainability, and economic challenges of the changing global energy landscape.

learn more
Energy & Environment Energy Markets & Governance Energy Transitions Renewables & Advanced Energy