The Forward Defense Initiative hosts three separate events discussing the uncertain Naval security environment, how the United States can maintain a credible deterrent against China in the next decade, and intelligence reform.

Online Event Wed, October 19, 2022 • 10:00 am ET

How will the US Navy navigate an uncertain security environment? A conversation with ADM Mike Gilday

US Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday discusses how the Navy will build, maintain, train, and equip a dominant naval force as a part of Forward Defense’s Commanders Series.
China Defense Industry Defense Policy Defense Technologies
Online Event Thu, October 6, 2022 • 1:00 pm ET

How can we deter China in the 2020s? A conversation with Michèle Flournoy

Michèle Flournoy discusses how the United States can maintain a credible deterrent against China in the next decade and beyond as part of the Council’s Forward Defense Forum.
China Conflict Defense Industry Defense Policy
Public Event Tue, October 4, 2022 • 10:00 am ET

Intelligence community and intelligence committee reform

Ranking Member Michael Turner of the House Intelligence Committee moderates an event on intelligence reform with a distinguished panel of experts and former officials.

China Defense Policy Intelligence National Security
Forward Defense

Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.

China Conflict Indo-Pacific Intelligence Maritime Security Security & Defense United States and Canada