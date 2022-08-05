Hide

Events from week of August 5, 2022

Last week, the Global China Hub hosted Victor Shih, Associate Professor at the University of California, San Diego to explore whether Xi Jinping can replicate Mao Zedong’s successful strategy to maintain power. Meanwhile, the South Asia Center and the Muslim American Leadership Alliance convened its experts to discuss the history, politicization, and future of overseas voting in Pakistan.

Related events

Taiwan is not a real national security threat to China… if along the Northern borders of China… if there is political instability along that border. That is a real national security threat.

Victor Shih
Associate Professor;
Ho Miu Lam Chair in China and Pacific Relations,
University of California San Diego
Online Event Thu, August 4, 2022 • 11:00 am EDT

Coalitions of the weak: Elite politics in China from Mao’s stratagem to the rise of Xi

Could Xi Jinping replicate Mao’s successful strategy to maintain power?
China Politics & Diplomacy

One of the ways the (Pakistani) diaspora can at least engage foreign policy, impact foreign policy is build confidence building measures.

Sahar Khan
Research Fellow, CATO Institute
Public Event Thu, August 4, 2022 • 5:00 pm EDT

Should overseas Pakistanis have a vote in Pakistan?

Join the Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center and the Muslim American Leadership Alliance for a conversation on the history, politicization, and future of overseas voting in Pakistan.
Elections Pakistan Politics & Diplomacy South Asia

Global China Hub

The Global China Hub researches and devises allied solutions to the global challenges posed by China’s rise, leveraging and amplifying the Atlantic Council’s work on China across its 14 other programs and centers.

Explore more

The South Asia Center serves as the Atlantic Council’s focal point for work on the region as well as relations between these countries, neighboring regions, Europe, and the United States.

Learn more
