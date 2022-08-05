Events from week of August 5, 2022
Last week, the Global China Hub hosted Victor Shih, Associate Professor at the University of California, San Diego to explore whether Xi Jinping can replicate Mao Zedong’s successful strategy to maintain power. Meanwhile, the South Asia Center and the Muslim American Leadership Alliance convened its experts to discuss the history, politicization, and future of overseas voting in Pakistan.
