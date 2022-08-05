Events from week of August 5, 2022

Last week, the Global China Hub hosted Victor Shih, Associate Professor at the University of California, San Diego to explore whether Xi Jinping can replicate Mao Zedong’s successful strategy to maintain power. Meanwhile, the South Asia Center and the Muslim American Leadership Alliance convened its experts to discuss the history, politicization, and future of overseas voting in Pakistan.

Related events

Taiwan is not a real national security threat to China… if along the Northern borders of China… if there is political instability along that border. That is a real national security threat. Victor Shih

Associate Professor;

Ho Miu Lam Chair in China and Pacific Relations,

University of California San Diego

One of the ways the (Pakistani) diaspora can at least engage foreign policy, impact foreign policy is build confidence building measures. Sahar Khan

Research Fellow, CATO Institute

Global China Hub The Global China Hub researches and devises allied solutions to the global challenges posed by China’s rise, leveraging and amplifying the Atlantic Council’s work on China across its 14 other programs and centers. Explore more