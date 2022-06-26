Event from week of June 24, 2022
Last week, the Delegation of the European Union to the United States hosted the EU-US Defense and Future Forum in partnership with the Atlantic Council Europe Center. The forum featured policymakers and experts from both sides of the Atlantic who explored the EU-US relationship and how it can further strengthen our collective prosperity and security.
