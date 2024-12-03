Dr. Tarçın graduated from the Turkish Military Academy in 1981, the Army Aviation School in 1985, and the War College in 1994. He holds two master’s degrees in War Studies and Organizational Management and is an alumnus of the U.S. Army Management College (1995). Throughout his NATO career, he served in Italy, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo, Belgium, the USA, and Izmir. As Chief of Communication Electronics and Information Systems at the Turkish General Staff, he led major defense technology projects. He retired as a Lieutenant General in 2018 from Corps Command and completed his Ph.D. at Marmara University in 2021 on NATO and the New Security Environment. Currently, he teaches at Marmara University and SAHA ISTANBUL Academy. His expertise includes NATO affairs, geopolitics, global security, defense industry, and future studies.