The end of 2024 has brought significant changes to the security landscape for the United States, Turkey, and their partners in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine have escalated sharply, with Iran and Israel exchanging attacks, sustained warfare along multiple flashpoints the Middle East, and the introduction of North Korean troops into fighting near Kursk. Under the Siloviki rule of Soviet-remnant spy chiefs, Moscow shows no signs of backing off the expansionist strategy of restoring Russian control in post-Soviet space. Pyongyang and Tehran are now direct threats to European security. Meanwhile, wars and counter-terrorism campaigns in Africa and the Levant pose continuing challenges, and the risks of a major war in the Indo-Pacific remain high. All in all, while the world tumbles into escalating conflicts, hard power geopolitics and political-military issues have become more important than ever.

As the start of the second Trump Administration approaches and anti-Western forces tighten their coordination around the globe, the need for military readiness and closer coordination among NATO members grows to defend our homes, nations, and values. This issue of the Defense Journal provides assessments and analysis of how the Alliance is responding and adapting to this era of persistent conflict. We hope the articles here will broaden understanding of these pressing strategic matters!

Rich Outzen and Can Kasapoglu, Defense Journal by Atlantic Council IN TURKEY Co-managing editors

