Africa Economy & Business African creatives Print this page Cultural curator Abdul Karim Abdullah elevates African culture from the Bronx to Ghana By Africa Center

Meet Abdul Karim Abdullah, a Ghanaian-American creative and entrepreneur who is bringing together the diaspora to shift the narrative about the African continent and provide a space to celebrate African music, food, art, and fashion.

Born in the Bronx, New York, Abdullah has always felt connected to his Ghanian roots, inspiring his vision to start Culture Management Group, an Africa-focused media management company. In 2017, Abdullah launched Afrochella, now known as AfroFuture Fest, an annual celebration in Accra, Ghana, that began as a festival fusing music, art, food and fashion and transformed into a multi-faceted global platform amplifying Africa’s thriving talent.

In 2023, Abdullah was named a goodwill ambassador of tourism to Ghana to continue promoting tourism to the country. His work has been featured in Forbes, BBC, CNN, Vogue, GQ, and other publications. Abdullah believes that investing in the creative economy will bring jobs and new opportunities to the youth on the continent.

