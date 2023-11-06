African creatives Grammy award-winning musician Mohombi inspires youth in Democratic Republic of the Congo By Africa Center

Meet Mohombi, a multi-talented Congolese artist using his musical gifts to inspire youth and build creative infrastructure in Africa. Born in Kinshasa, Mohombi began sharing his passion for singing, dancing, and writing at a young age. Despite his humble beginnings, he’s awed by the impact his music has created worldwide, winning Grammy awards and nominations for his international collaborations.

Beyond fame, Mohombi strives to empower other artists. He co-founded a Kinshasa-based urban radio station, UFM 94.7, to engage Congolese youth through music and media. Mohombi also stresses the urgent need for investment in infrastructure and for tools to nurture Africa’s creative potential.

With over 50 percent of Africans under twenty years old, investing in the next generation of talent is key.