How does the convergence of geopolitics, hard security, and technology—accelerated by Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine and China’s challenges to the rules-based international order—impact Denmark and Europe’s economic policies and outlook? From Denmark’s point of view, does Europe have the right industrial policy response, including the loosening of state aid rules at the EU level? What are Denmark’s priorities to address potential “fragmentation” in the EU’s single market? How is Demark working to support Ukraine’s fight against Russia and Ukraine’s future reconstruction?

On this episode of #AtlanticDebrief, Jörn Fleck sits down with Morten Bødskov, Minister for Industry, Business, and Financial Affairs of Denmark, to discuss Denmark’s perspective on fragmentation and regionalization in this new era of the global economy.

