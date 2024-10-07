IN THIS EPISODE

As Europe and the United States navigate leadership change and turnover on both sides of the Atlantic, the Europe Center’s new report Transatlantic Horizons: A collaborative US-EU policy agenda for 2025 and beyond offers a productive vision for transatlantic relations with forward-looking policy recommendations for the next US administration and European Commission

On this special edition of the #AtlanticDebrief, Europe Center Nonresident Senior Fellow Kenneth Propp discusses his section of the report “Navigating between data war and peace” and recommendations for policymakers on both sides of the Atlantic.

READ THE FULL REPORT

ABOUT #ATLANTICDEBRIEF

Explore the #atlanticDEBRIEF series
SUBSCRIBE TO #ATLANTICdebrief

MEET THE #ATLANTICDEBRIEF HOST

Staff

James Batchik

Associate Director

Europe Center

Central Europe Digital Policy

Related Experts: Kenneth Propp and James Batchik

Digital Policy Economy & Business European Union Internet Technology & Innovation United States and Canada