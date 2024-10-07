Transatlantic horizons: A collaborative US-EU policy agenda for 2025 and beyond

This year marks a critical moment for the transatlantic relationship. Elections on both sides of the Atlantic will usher in new governments, administrations, and commissions for some 785 million people across the United States and European Union (EU). Transition and turnover for a new US administration and European Commission specifically offer a chance to reflect on what’s working in US-EU relations and to adapt what’s not.

This report offers an agenda for common US-EU action to meet today’s challenges and set a productive vision for transatlantic relations for years to come. It identifies the issues policymakers must tackle and presents actionable recommendations for the next US administration and European Commission. The topics are varied, highlighting the breadth and depth of the US-EU relationship.

The analysis and recommendations are nonpartisan, but they are driven by the Atlantic Council’s conviction that we are stronger together. From technology policy to the green energy transition and support for Ukraine, Washington and Brussels both benefit when they collaborate.

James Batchik served as the rapporteur and editor of this report. Stuart Jones and Jacopo Pastorelli also contributed to the report.

Image: A worker adjusts a US and European Union flag at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir (BELGIUM - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS).