How does France view its own role in Europe on Ukraine? Has President Macron’s position as an alleged “mediator” with Russia changed since the beginning of the invasion? What is public opinion in France on the government’s response to Russia’s war? And how is France responding to talk of a pending geopolitical shift to Europe’s East?

As we approach the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Rachel Rizzo sits down with Brookings Visiting Fellow Tara Varma and Atlantic Council Visiting Fellow Marie Jourdain to discuss the current policy debates in France on Ukraine and the future of European strategic autonomy.

