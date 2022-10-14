IN THIS EPISODE

What is the current state of Germany’s China policy ahead of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s trip to Beijing next month? What can we expect from the German Foreign Ministry’s new China strategy, and how might China’s leverage on Germany’s economic policy impact its development? How far is the Chancellery willing to take a stance on China in light of Germany’s strategic dependencies?

For this episode of #AtlanticDebrief, Europe Center Nonresident Senior Fellow Rachel Rizzo sits down with Noah Barkin, Visiting Senior Fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States and Managing Editor of the Rhodium Group, to discuss the future of Germany’s China policy in light of these strategic challenges.

