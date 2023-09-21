IN THIS EPISODE

The UK’s Online Safety Bill was approved by the UK Parliament on Tuesday—a landmark piece of legislation in the UK’s digital and tech policymaking post-Brexit. Who is impacted by the legislation and does it cover the entire Internet or just certain types of services? How will the legislation be enforced and what is the impact on smaller platforms? Concerns have been raised that the bill could cause real problems for some services including encrypted messaging apps. Is Ofcom, the UK’s communications regulator, up to the challenge?

On this episode of #AtlanticDebrief, Susan Ness sits down with Richard Allan, Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom, to discuss the Online Safety Bill and its implications for civil society and platforms.

