Climate change cost estimates by 2049 will be close to $40 trillion per year for countries such as Germany and the United States. How is Germany managing both the scale of the climate problem and related economic costs? What is the German government doing to get citizens onboard to support climate change policies? What is the role of technological innovation in Germany when it comes to combatting climate change? And what is Germany doing to decarbonize its industrial sector? What role can a post-war Ukraine play in the green energy sector in Europe, and what are the possibilities for bilateral energy trade between Ukraine and Germany?

On this episode of #AtlanticDebrief, Carol Schaeffer sits down with Dr. Lukas Köhler, member of the German Bundestag, to discuss Germany’s approach to climate policy and green energy opportunities.

