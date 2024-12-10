IN THIS EPISODE

What opportunities does the Three Seas Initiative offer for driving infrastructure development and regional connectivity in Central and Eastern Europe? What is the Initiative’s relationship to other countries like Ukraine and the United States? What steps does the Initiative need to take in order to reach its full potential?

As part of this year’s Central Europe Week, Senior Fellow Ian Brzezinski sits down with Ambassador Georgette Mosbacher, Co-Chair of Three Seas Programming at the Atlantic Council, to discuss the Initiative’s accomplishments and its future prospects.

ABOUT #ATLANTICDEBRIEF

MEET THE #ATLANTICDEBRIEF HOST

Related Experts: Ian Brzezinski and Georgette Mosbacher