Where is Europe headed on industrial policy? Could the loosening of state aid rules risk fragmentation of the EU’s single market? How can the European Union manage the risks associated with decoupling from China? What plans does the European Union have in place to diversify its chips industry?

On this episode of #AtlanticDebrief, Jörn Fleck sits down with Centre for European Reform Senior Research Fellow Zach Meyers to discuss the latest developments in the transatlantic industrial policy debate.

