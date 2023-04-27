IN THIS EPISODE

As India’s G20 presidency gets underway, what’s the state of EU-US engagement with the Global South? In this new era of great power competition, what is the degree of convergence between India and countries in the Global South with the United States and Europe on China? What is India’s position on Russia following the war in Ukraine? And how does India’s on-going ties with Russia come up against its cooperation with Europe and the United States?

On this episode of #AtlanticDebrief, Rachel Rizzo sits down with Dhruva Jaishankar, Executive Director, Observer Research Foundation America; Nonresident Fellow, Lowy Institute, to discuss both areas of cooperation and obstacles to deeper transatlantic engagement with the Global South.

You can watch #AtlanticDebrief on YouTube and as a podcast.

MEET THE #ATLANTICDEBRIEF HOST

Europe Center Providing expertise and building communities to promote transatlantic leadership and a strong Europe in turbulent times. The Europe Center promotes the transatlantic leadership and strategies required to ensure a strong Europe. Explore the program

Related Experts: Rachel Rizzo