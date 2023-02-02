IN THIS EPISODE

What is the future of Ukraine’s relationship with the European Union? How much integration between the EU and Ukraine can we expect in the coming months to years? Is membership in the EU in the near, medium, or even long-term future for Ukraine, and what will have to happen in order to achieve that?

Ahead of the EU-Ukraine summit following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Ben Judah speaks with Europe Center Distinguished Fellow Gérard Araud on the relationship between the EU and Ukraine for a special Atlantic Debrief.

You can watch #AtlanticDebrief on YouTube and as a podcast.

MEET THE #ATLANTICDEBRIEF HOST

Europe Center Providing expertise and building communities to promote transatlantic leadership and a strong Europe in turbulent times. The Europe Center promotes the transatlantic leadership and strategies required to ensure a strong Europe. Explore the program

Related Experts: Ben Judah and Gérard Araud