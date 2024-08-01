IN THIS EPISODE

Where does Europe stand on the green agenda? Are concerns over a wide spread “greenlash” in Europe exaggerated? Why did climate policy not play as much of a significant role in the last European Parliament elections compared to the elections in 2019? Under her next Commission mandate, will Commission President von der Leyen bring continuity on climate change policy in the EU?

On this episode of #AtlanticDebrief, Carol Schaeffer sits down with Nils Redeker, Deputy Director Jacques Delors Centre, to discuss European voter sentiment on climate policies and the future of the EU’s approach.

