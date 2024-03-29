IN THIS EPISODE

With the Ukraine war underscoring security risks in the Western Balkans, the United Kingdom has doubled down on its commitment to the region’s stability. In this episode of #BalkansDebrief, Nonresident Senior Fellow Ilva Tare speaks with Lord Stuart Peach, the UK’s Special Envoy for the region.

Tare asks Lord Peach about the reasons for optimism and pessimism in the region. How do the old issues such as nationalism, Russian influence, and a media landscape rife with misinformation impact the lives of citizens, particularly the younger generation? Why is the UK prioritizing reconciliation efforts in the Balkans?

What are the UK’s expectations for the ongoing dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia? What concrete steps should the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić and Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti take to achieve progress? How concerned is the UK about calls for secession of the Republika Srpska by Milorad Dodik? Why are free and fair elections crucial for the EU aspirations of the Western Balkan countries?

MEET THE #BALKANSDEBRIEF HOST

Europe Center The Europe Center promotes leadership, strategies and analysis to ensure a strong, ambitious and forward-looking transatlantic relationship. Explore the program

Related Experts: Ilva Tare