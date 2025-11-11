IN THIS EPISODE

Nine months after national elections, Kosovo remains without a fully functioning government and without an approved budget. The political deadlock has left institutions paralyzed, parliament unable to act, and citizens facing growing uncertainty.

Despite multiple attempts, no party has secured the 61-seat majority needed to form a government. President Vjosa Osmani has urged compromise, but as deadlines expire and alliances fracture, the country risks sliding toward another early election or even two rounds within months.

In this episode of #BalkansDebrief, Ilva Tare, Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center, speaks with Adriatik Kelmendi, analyst and host of Rubikon on Klan Kosova, to unpack:

Why Kosovo’s democracy is stuck in limbo;

The political rivalries behind the gridlock;

The constitutional deadlines that could trigger new elections;

The looming fiscal crisis without a new budget; and

Whether quiet diplomacy from international partners could finally break the stalemate.

“Kosovo is being governed on the basis of results from five years ago,” says Kelmendi. “Everyone’s counting votes — no one’s counting consequences,” says Kelmendi in this episode of #BalkansDebrief.

ABOUT #BALKANSDEBRIEF

#BalkansDebrief is an online interview series presented by the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center and hosted by journalist Ilva Tare. The program offers a fresh look at the Western Balkans and examines the region’s people, culture, challenges, and opportunities.

Watch #BalkansDebrief on YouTube and listen to it as a Podcast.

MEET THE #BALKANSDEBRIEF HOST

The Europe Center promotes leadership, strategies, and analysis to ensure a strong, ambitious, and forward-looking transatlantic relationship. Learn more

Related Experts: Ilva Tare