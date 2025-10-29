IN THIS EPISODE

Twenty-five years after NATO’s intervention in Kosovo, the men once hailed as heroes now stand accused of war crimes at The Hague.

Former US Assistant Secretary of State James Rubin joins Ilva Tare, Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council, on #BalkansDebrief to reflect on his testimony before the Special Chambers, where former President Hashim Thaçi and other Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) leaders face charges of crimes against humanity.

This conversation revisits a story that shaped a nation and continues to test the conscience of international justice.

Rubin reflects on:

His personal friendship with Hashim Thaçi and hopes for the court’s verdict;

What a conviction could mean for Kosovo’s democracy and its ties with the EU; and

The enduring responsibility of the international community to uphold justice while preserving peace.

“A conviction of Hashim Thaçi would leave a terrible scar on the international legal system and a tragedy for those who fought and died for freedom.” – James Rubin.

#BalkansDebrief is an online interview series presented by the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center and hosted by journalist Ilva Tare. The program offers a fresh look at the Western Balkans and examines the region’s people, culture, challenges, and opportunities.

Watch #BalkansDebrief on YouTube and listen to it as a Podcast.

