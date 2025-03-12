IN THIS EPISODE

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, over 100,000 Russians have sought refuge in Serbia, drawn by historical ties, visa-free entry, and the complex geopolitical landscape. But who are these Russians, and what are their beliefs? What do they envision for their future in Serbia, a country at the crossroads of the East and West?



In this episode of #BalkansDebrief, Ilva Tare, Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center, delves into the growing Russian community in Serbia—a topic that has sparked significant discussion across the Western Balkans. Joining her are Srdjan Cvijić, President of the International Advisory Board of the Belgrade Center for Security Policy, and Maxim Samorukov, Fellow at the Carnegie Russia-Eurasia Center.



Their latest research offers a fresh perspective on the Russian community in Serbia, revealing their non-malign influence and shedding light on their social, political, and economic integration.



In this episode, we explore:



– The scope and size of Russia’s migration to Serbia—are we witnessing a cultural shift or a temporary wave?

– Who are the migrants arriving—political dissidents, tech workers, or others—and what are their motivations?

– Are these immigrants looking for safety, or do they see themselves as agents of change?

– How do they view Vladimir Putin and Serbian President Vučić?

– And what does their growing presence mean for Serbia’s future as it balances ties between the East and West?



Don’t miss this insightful conversation on the evolving role of Russian immigrants in Serbia’s political, social, and economic landscape.

#BalkansDebrief is an online interview series presented by the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center and hosted by journalist Ilva Tare. The program offers a fresh look at the Western Balkans and examines the region’s people, culture, challenges, and opportunities.

Watch #BalkansDebrief on YouTube and listen to it as a Podcast.

