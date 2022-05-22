What future for Northern Ireland?

As Stormont remains paralyzed by the Democratic Unionist Party’s refusal to nominate a new speaker, Senior Fellow Ben Judah spoke with Kellie Armstrong, Alliance MLA for Strangford, to discuss how the crisis may be defused. How has Northern Irish society changed since the Troubles? Is a more liberal Northern Ireland emerging?

MEET THE #BRITAINDEBRIEF HOST