On April 16, Scowcroft Center Senior Fellow Ash Jain appeared on the Burn Bag Podcast, which has partnered with the Scowcroft Center on the “100 Ideas for the First 100 Days” project, to discuss operationalizing the D-10 as a steering committee for the rules-based international order.

We need to do more to formalize a coalition of democratic nations, whose mandate is to work more closely together to address global challenges.