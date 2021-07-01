Home Issues Regions Search Menu
In the case of Van Buren vs. United States, the Supreme Court delivered a controversial interpretation of the CFAA, or the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. The CFAA is an anti-hacking statute, which broadly bans and imposes criminal penalties for accessing computers without authorization or accessing data in a way that exceeds authorization. But what exactly “exceeds authorized access”? The Supreme Court embraced a narrow reading of the law, redefining and restricting how far the CFAA liability extends.

Meet the experts

Jen Ellis

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Cybersecurity Internet of Things

Cyber Statecraft Initiative Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Trent Teyema

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Crisis Management Cybersecurity

GeoTech Center