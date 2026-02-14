What Rubio said in Munich, what Europe heard, and what comes next

JUST IN

“Both our histories and our fates will always be linked.” On Saturday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivered a notably positive message to allies at the Munich Security Conference (MSC), just a month after a transatlantic showdown over US President Donald Trump’s aims over Greenland and with many European leaders speaking more openly about a deteriorating alliance. Below, our experts, several of whom are working the halls at the MSC, look at what was said, what was heard, and what to expect next.

What Rubio said

Rubio “gave a great speech that was well received,” Matt tells us from Munich, where Rubio earned a standing ovation. The US secretary of state “did not repudiate anything in Vice President JD Vance’s more pugnacious speech last year, but he presented the same themes in a more positive light, focusing on shared challenges facing both Europe and the United States and how allies can work together to address them.”

tells us from Munich, where Rubio earned a standing ovation. The US secretary of state “did not repudiate anything in Vice President JD Vance’s more pugnacious speech last year, but The MSC addresses by Vance and Rubio, Dan argues, display different impulses in the Trump administration: One is “to pick new fights or engage in unresolvable culture wars,” and the other is to “take the win” when it has won the larger argument, in this case on Europe needing to do more.

argues, display different impulses in the Trump administration: One is “to pick new fights or engage in unresolvable culture wars,” and the other is to “take the win” when it has won the larger argument, in this case on Europe needing to do more. Dan welcomes Rubio’s positive “free world” message that called for the reform, not the destruction, of institutions such as NATO. However, he adds, “Rubio could have been more explicit in identifying the free world’s adversaries Russia and China. There could have been more than a passing reference to Russia’s war against Ukraine.”

welcomes Rubio’s positive “free world” message that called for the reform, not the destruction, of institutions such as NATO. However, he adds, “Rubio could have been more explicit in identifying the free world’s adversaries Russia and China. There could have been more than a passing reference to Russia’s war against Ukraine.” “The substantive focus was on addressing the excesses of globalization,” says Matt. Rubio “argued that it was ‘foolish’ to offshore manufacturing, allow mass migration, become economically entangled with dangerous allies, and wish away the importance of national identities.”

What Europe heard

Before Rubio’s speech, “European leaders were dialing the geopolitical anxiety up to eleven,” Phil reports from Munich, where Europeans were talking about destruction, disorder, and the world order as we know it being “over.” Lingering tension over the recent Greenland episode was readily apparent in conversations on Friday, he adds.

reports from Munich, where Europeans were talking about destruction, disorder, and the world order as we know it being “over.” Lingering tension over the recent Greenland episode was readily apparent in conversations on Friday, he adds. “Secretary Rubio’s speech in Munich cooled down the transatlantic temperature for now,” Tressa tells us from Munich. “But beneath the political churn and damaged transatlantic trust, there is a clear recognition in Munich that mutual security and defense industrial capacity questions simply need to be solved—and soon.”

tells us from Munich. “But beneath the political churn and damaged transatlantic trust, there is a clear recognition in Munich that mutual security and defense industrial capacity questions simply need to be solved—and soon.” Dan notes that the Trump administration’s message to Europe was not only coming from Rubio: US Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby “gave a similarly constructive speech” to NATO defense ministers earlier in the week, “in which he outlined terms for a renewed transatlantic alliance,” including a strengthened Europe and continued US commitment to NATO.

notes that the Trump administration’s message to Europe was not only coming from Rubio: US Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby “gave a similarly constructive speech” to NATO defense ministers earlier in the week, “in which he outlined terms for a renewed transatlantic alliance,” including a strengthened Europe and continued US commitment to NATO. Dan advises Europeans to take the opportunity that Rubio’s and Colby’s speeches provide to work with the administration to reform NATO. His message to skeptics: “Nothing is written. Work the problem. There is a potential path ahead to a better Alliance.”

What comes next

“Europe’s fundamental mission now is to be credibly prepared to prevail in a protracted conflict should one ever come to pass,” Tressa says. “Europe must overcome endemic political fragmentation in order to boost its defense industry” and improve deterrence “at the NATO and national levels.”

says. “Europe must overcome endemic political fragmentation in order to boost its defense industry” and improve deterrence “at the NATO and national levels.” To be sure, Phil says, calls for Europe to “step up” will require “many years of steady, diligent work.” But, he adds, “The more encouraging message from Munich is that, away from the main stage, that work is underway,” as officials “are not paralyzed by fatalism.”

says, calls for Europe to “step up” will require “many years of steady, diligent work.” But, he adds, “The more encouraging message from Munich is that, away from the main stage, that work is underway,” as officials “are not paralyzed by fatalism.” “We want allies who can defend themselves so that no adversary will ever be tempted to test our collective strength,” Rubio said in his speech. “Deep down,” says Phil, “even the most alarmist Europeans know that they cannot afford to write off the United States as a partner, and that Europe being compelled to take a strategic grip of its own destiny will, in the long run, be a good thing.”

Image: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, on February 14, 2026. (REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen)