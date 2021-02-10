Home Issues Regions Search Menu
Wed, Feb 10, 2021

Supersize cyber: NATO 20/2020 podcast

NATO 20/2020 by Safa Shahwan Edwards, Simon Handler

Cybersecurity Europe & Eurasia NATO Security & Defense Technology & Innovation United States and Canada

 NATO should adopt a digital .2 percent policy whereby member states commit to spend .2 percent of their gross domestic product on cybersecurity and digital defense modernization. 

About this episode

NATO should adopt a digital .2 percent policy, whereby member states commit to spend .2 percent of their gross domestic product (GDP) on cybersecurity and digital defense modernization, evoking the existing two percent guideline utilized by the Alliance for traditional defense expenditures. While some NATO members are awash in cybersecurity capabilities, others are not, preventing the Alliance as a whole from most effectively addressing adversaries increasingly focused on digital and information-centered threats. Cyber defense, collective response, adequate protection of current and future weapon systems, digital integration, leveling up Joint Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (JISR)—the debates about burden sharing are missing critical dimensions of digital transformation. NATO is grappling with how to navigate and operate in cyberspace and must follow strategy with resources.

Wed, Oct 14, 2020

Supersize cyber

NATO should adopt a digital .2 percent policy whereby member states commit to spend .2 percent of their gross domestic product on cybersecurity and digital defense modernization.

NATO 20/2020 by Safa Shahwan Edwards, Will Loomis, Simon Handler

Cybersecurity Europe & Eurasia

Explore the podcast series

NATO 20/2020 Podcast

NATO 20/2020 is a weekly podcast that explores 20 bold ideas to push NATO to be more visionary, more capable, and more self-evidently valuable to the security of more people.

Safa Shahwan Edwards

Deputy Director, Cyber Statecraft Initiative

Cybersecurity Spanish

Cyber Statecraft Initiative

Simon Handler

Assistant Director, Cyber Statecraft Initiative

Cybersecurity Middle East

Cyber Statecraft Initiative Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

The Transatlantic Security Initiative shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners.

Explore the Initiative