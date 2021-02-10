Supersize cyber: NATO 20/2020 podcast
NATO should adopt a digital .2 percent policy whereby member states commit to spend .2 percent of their gross domestic product on cybersecurity and digital defense modernization.
About this episode
NATO should adopt a digital .2 percent policy, whereby member states commit to spend .2 percent of their gross domestic product (GDP) on cybersecurity and digital defense modernization, evoking the existing two percent guideline utilized by the Alliance for traditional defense expenditures. While some NATO members are awash in cybersecurity capabilities, others are not, preventing the Alliance as a whole from most effectively addressing adversaries increasingly focused on digital and information-centered threats. Cyber defense, collective response, adequate protection of current and future weapon systems, digital integration, leveling up Joint Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (JISR)—the debates about burden sharing are missing critical dimensions of digital transformation. NATO is grappling with how to navigate and operate in cyberspace and must follow strategy with resources.
Watch the video
Read the essay
Explore the podcast series
Related NATO 20/2020 essays
Wed, Oct 14, 2020
Rethink and replace two percent
NATO’s two percent metric is reductive and politically fraught but offers lessons for better ways to measure burden sharing.
NATO 20/2020 by
Wed, Oct 14, 2020
Digitalize the enterprise
If NATO is to unlock new frontiers of innovation and harness emerging technology, digitalizing how it does business is the key.
NATO 20/2020 by
Wed, Oct 14, 2020
Open a bank
NATO can fund critical defense investments by bringing the necessary financial tools in house.
NATO 20/2020 by
Related experts
Related program
The Transatlantic Security Initiative shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners.